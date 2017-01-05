Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Table and Bar

The sunshine state is getting their own HopCat in late 2017

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 9:59 AM

click to enlarge A rendering of the HopCat in Florida, where you can sip on fruity drinks in the sun unlike here in Michigan. - COURTESY PHOTO.
  • Courtesy photo.
  • A rendering of the HopCat in Florida, where you can sip on fruity drinks in the sun unlike here in Michigan.

The people behind those glorious little crack fries are now expanding their brand way down south to the sandy beaches of Florida.

The Grand Rapids based BarFly Ventures LLC (where the OG HopCat is) announced this morning that it will open a Florida HopCat in Port St. Lucie, which is located on the east side of the state near that giant lake and town called Okeechobee.

While HopCat does have other restaurants in different states (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky) the move to Florida totally makes sense. If your grandparents don't live in Florida already, they either will eventually, or you know a friend who has grandparents in Florida. For some reason, Michiganders flock to Florida in the winter (probably because of our awful winters. Thanks Thrillist!

Also, the HopCat COO Mark Gray is from Port St. Lucie, Florida, so there's that, too. Gray said in a statement that they want to capitalize on the huge craft beer industry that is currently booming in the state.

Unlike our Michigan locations, this new HopCat will have waterfront seating, so there's another reason to hate your life in these cold Michigan months. When is summer again?

P.S. — the new Royal Oak HopCat should be opening soon, too, incase you need more crack fries in your life.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Review: Downtown Detroit spot Parc dazzles Read More

  2. Moo Cluck Moo hoping to drive mobile kitchen trend Read More

  3. Side Dish: Antonio Lopez is in Detroit’s royal tequila family Read More

  4. Royal Oak eatery O.W.L. serves up a perfect marriage of diner fare and Mexican cuisine Read More

  5. Hamtramck, the epicenter of DIY food culture Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation