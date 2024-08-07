These destination cannabis dispensaries in Michigan are worth the drive

There are so many cannabis dispensaries in Michigan these days that most people probably treat them like their corner liquor store, visiting the nearest one whenever supplies are running low. But there are also quite a few that stand out above the rest. If you're up for a trip, these dispensaries are all worth the drive.

In the Detroit area:

The Hive at BDT

21630 John R Rd., Hazel Park; thehivemichigan.com

Since 1973, B.D.T. smoke shop has served stoners with marijuana paraphernalia like bongs, rolling papers, and tie-dye T-shirts — pretty much everything but the good stuff. Now, the owner's daughter Dana Elgie is taking the business to a new level with the Hive, a dispensary that shares the same building and sells the freshest flower, which is also grown on-site. It's a one-stop shop with a strong legacy in Michigan's cannabis culture.

Pure Options

2710 Livernois Ave., Detroit; pureoptions.com

Located in Southwest Detroit, Pure Options is a perfect visit before heading downtown to a concert or restaurant. It has a clean interior and plenty of products.

Utopia Gardens

6541 E. Lafayette St., Detroit; utopiagardens.com

A dispensary with a decidedly Detroit vibe, with an industrial feel and a motorcycle on display. Its budtenders are friendly and knowledgeable and its selection is high-quality.

Leaf & Bud

14470 Livernois Ave., Detroit; leafandbud.com

With ubiquitous billboards peppered around the region touting "the Mark Savaya Collection," this dispensary's founder may very well be the new Joumana Kayrouz. Located south of the Avenue of Fashion shopping district, Leaf & Bud has a sleek interior and products stacked all the way to the ceiling — literally.

Greenhouse of Walled Lake

103 E. Walled Lake Dr., Walled Lake; greenhousemi.com

This charming spot is situated in a region of metro Detroit dotted with many lakes, and it has a real vacation vibe, from its setting in a painted-green house to the community events it regularly hosts. Its motto is "Greenhouse vs Corporate Weed."

House of Dank

3340 Eight Mile Rd., Detroit; shophod.com

This dispensary has an incredible selection and convenient location, with expert service and a cool interior.

Exclusive Cannabis

3820 Varsity Dr., Ann Arbor; exclusivemi.com

This was one of the first dispensaries in Michigan licensed to sell for adult use in 2019. It boasts an extensive selection of great products, and it's located not far from Michigan Stadium.

Lume Cannabis Co.

15391 S. Dixie Hwy., Monroe; lume.com

This dispensary is praised for its thoughtful design, with intentional displays and helpful cards posted with additional information. Its budtenders are warm and friendly.

Quality Roots

700 Tull Ct., Waterford Twp.; getqualityroots.com

A great place to hit up before enjoying the outdoorsy activities offered in this area, which boasts numerous parks for hiking, biking, fishing, and boating. This store stocks hundreds of products.

West Coast Meds

8620 Lyndon St., Detroit; westcoastmeds.wm.store

A Detroit dispensary beloved for knowledgeable staff, friendly service, and great product selection.

Butter

509 State Cir., Ann Arbor; butterworld.com

A well-designed space whose staff are as sunny as the yellow branding,

Pleasantrees

237 N. River Rd., Suite 2, Mount Clemens; enjoypleasantrees.com

Located in the old Gibraltar Trade Center, this dispensary lays claim to being the largest in the state, occupying some 9,000 square feet of the building. It boasts unique amenities like a large-scale LED wall with deals and other information, fridges filled with cannabis-infused beverages, and clones of the plants from its cultivation facility available for the public to purchase so you can grow your own flower at home.

Quest Cannabis

8475 Main St., Whitmore Lake; questcannabisco.com

This well-designed dispensary even comes with an attached, well-stocked convenience store... now there's a real one-stop shop!

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Pleasantrees dispensary in the old Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens has fridges filled with cannabis-infused beverages.

Out-state:

House of Dank

514 Munson Ave., Traverse City; shophod.com

A great stop for tourists visiting the Cherry Capital of the World, this dispensary is praised for the scope and variety of its offerings.

House of Dank

3510 E. Mall Dr. SE, Grand Rapids; shophod.com

Praised by locals for being one of the best dispensaries in the Grand Rapids area, with competitive prices and great service.

House of Dank

2905 N. East St., Lansing; shophod.com

If you're in the capitol and jonesing for cannabis, you'd do well to stop by this House of Dank location. It's celebrated for its wide selection and knowledgeable staff.

House of Dank

1986 S. Sprinkle Rd., Kalamazoo; shophod.com

A well-stocked store with a fun atmosphere.

House of Dank

3054 E. Holland Rd., Saginaw; shophod.com

This spot has a great selection and great daily deals.

Pleasantrees

2161 W. Houghton Lake Dr., Prudenville; shophod.com

Located a stone's throw from Houghton Lake, this shop is the perfect place to pick up provisions to have that most Michigan of experiences: enjoying a smoke near a beautiful body of water.

Pleasantrees

1950 Merritt Rd., East Lansing; shophod.com

This dispensary is tucked in the woods and beloved for its cozy feel, including a cute outdoor seating area.

LivWell Enlightened Health

123 E. State St., Cheboygan; livwell.com

This store near Lake Huron has a great selection and great service.

LivWell Enlightened Health

759 W. Spruce St., Sault Ste. Marie; livwell.com

Located in the northeastern edge of the Upper Peninsula, this dispensary encourages its customers to "trust their instincts, and get back to nature." Perhaps a THC-enhanced hiking trip is in your future?

Green Pharm

727 Riverside Ave., Iron River; getgreenpharm.com

Cannabis remains illegal in Wisconsin. (Boooo!) Fortunately, this dispensary is located only about 10 minutes from the border. We hear cheese is delicious when you have the munchies.

Northern Light Cannabis Co.

2736 M-28, Dafter; northernlightcannabis.com

This tribally owned and operated dispensary offers high-quality craft and organic products.

Exclusive Cannabis

4515 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon; exclusivemi.com

This small dispensary is located minutes away from Lake Michigan, offering a wide variety of quality products.

Exclusive Cannabis

1385 W. Main St., Gaylord; exclusivemi.com

Gaylord has something of an "alpine village" village vibe, and thanks to its elevation and propensity for lake-effect snow from Lake Michigan, it's a favorite destination for fans of winter recreational activities. Cozying up in a nearby ski resort with some cannabis sounds like a pleasant Michigan experience.

Herbology

518 E. Houghton Ave., West Branch; shophcc.com

This dispensary is located in a barn-shaped building... we wonder what's stored in the silo!

Pure Options

2157 S. Mission St., Mount Pleasant; pureoptions.com

This chain calls its budtenders "Puristas," who are friendly, knowledgeable, and eager to help you find the perfect product.

LIV Cannabis

3769 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids; livcannabis.com

This Grand Rapids-area dispo has great deals and friendly staff.

Cloud Cannabis

710 Edelweiss Village Pkwy., Gaylord; cloudcannabis.com

A dispensary located near a Lowe's Home Improvement and Walmart Supercenter — that's everything you could ever really need.

Pure Roots

5805 Beckley Rd., Battle Creek; pureroots.com

One of the largest dispensaries in the state, this store was built in a long-vacant former Don Pablo's Mexican restaurant. (Insert joke about the munchies here.)

LightSky Farms

3055 E. Bristol Rd., Burton; lightskyfarms.com

This vertically integrated dispensary is owned by a third-generation family and has won numerous awards for its products.

Green Stem Provisioning

1140 S. 11th St., Niles; greenstemmi.com

Founded by a family from the east side of the state who found opportunity in Niles, this store is praised for its great selection and friendly staff.