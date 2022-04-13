Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

The 4/20 issue

Our favorite holiday is here

By on Wed, Apr 13, 2022 at 4:00 am

Our favorite holiday is here.
Tyler Gross
Our favorite holiday is here.

In this week's issue...

Michigan’s booming cannabis industry helps burned-out workers to turn over a new leaf

Detroit’s late arrival to the recreational marijuana industry spells trouble

‘Spark in the Park’ is plotting a new home-grown pot-infused music fest in metro Detroit

Michigan has its first official cannabis consumption lounge. More are coming.

Welcome to the Copper House, a bud and breakfast and community center in Detroit

Weed Slideshows

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
Primitiv primitivgroup.com Primitiv is a cannabis brand founded by former Detroit Lions players Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims. The partners have been growing the plant at their facility (with a staff of about 15 people) in Webberville, and selling it into the Michigan distribution system for more than a year. Photo courtesy of Primitiv

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Pie-Sci Pizza 5163 Trumbull., Detroit; 313-818-0290; piescipizza.com Pie-Sci offers vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and dairy free options, so no matter what your taste buds identify as, you&#146;ll be left satisfied. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

