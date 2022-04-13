The 4/20 issue

By
MT Staff
on
Wed, Apr 13, 2022 at 4:00 am
Detroit’s Comerica Park is now selling pasties
By Lee DeVito
Fundraiser seeks to help struggling ex-Detroit Tiger who never gave up on baseball
By Steve Neavling
Two Michigan cannabis companies to give away a total of $70k in free gas cards
By Alex Washington
The WellFlower to open new recreational dispensary in Ypsilanti
Cookies cannabis dispensary opens in Ann Arbor
Detroit finally passes new adult-use cannabis ordinance
Michigan’s booming cannabis industry helps burned-out workers to turn over a new leaf
By Randiah Camille Green
Detroit’s late arrival to the recreational marijuana industry spells trouble
‘Spark in the Park’ is plotting a new home-grown pot-infused music fest in metro Detroit
Michigan has its first official cannabis consumption lounge. More are coming.
