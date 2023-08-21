Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Stiiizy celebrates first anniversary in Michigan with freebies, deals, product drops

The first 100 customers will get custom air-brushed gifts, and the first 400 will be given a free eighth of flower

By on Mon, Aug 21, 2023 at 11:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Stiiizy opened its first Michigan location in Ferndale in August 2022. - Courtesy of Stiiizy
Courtesy of Stiiizy
Stiiizy opened its first Michigan location in Ferndale in August 2022.

Stiiizy, the popular cannabis brand that opened its first dispensary in Michigan last year, is celebrating its one-year anniversary in Ferndale with giveaways, deals, prizes, product drops, and some free grub this weekend.

The celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Stiiizy’s dispensary at 624 E. Nine Mile Rd.

The California-based company rolled into Ferndale in August 2022 and quickly gained immense popularity with its unique, high-quality products that include signature flower, concentrates, pods and infused blunts, and pre-rolls, along with cannabis products like edibles, vapes, and topicals.

Since then, Stiiizy has opened dispensaries in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

“The outpouring of support for our brand has been nothing short of remarkable over the last 12 months, and we are offering giveaways and deals unparalleled in the Cannabis industry to say thank you,” Stiiizy said in a statement.

Arrive early and you’ll leave with some freebies. The first 100 customers will receive custom air-brushed gifts, and the first 400 will be given a free eighth of flower.

Customers who spend at least $100 will get an eighth of “top tier” flower.

Stiiizy is also offering significant discounts, like $49.99 ounces and $79.99 for two ounces.

All other products will be 20% off.

Customers will also receive free swag and a chance to win Stündenglass gravity bongs and Puffco Proxy kits.

And if you have the munchies, Stiiizy is offering free breakfast treats from local bakeries and a coffee bar, hosted by Cappuccino Man.

Stiiizy is also premiering a new product at all three of its locations: limited-edition Pink Champaign 40s joints, which are packed with at least 40% cannabinoids.

Stiiizy is also hosting an anniversary bash beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday at 3Fifty Terrace in Detroit. Admission is free for those who bring a Stiiizy retail receipt.

Stiiizy made headlines in April when it offered to hire every Burger King employee who was laid off after a franchise owner closed 26 locations, mostly in metro Detroit.
  
Location Details

Stiiizy

624 E. Nine Mile Rd, Ferndale Oakland County

1 article

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Federal ban on marijuana means Michigan cannabis company can’t sue state agency, judge rules

By Steve Neavling

Since marijuana is illegal on the federal level, cannabis companies have no right to constitutional protections, a U.S. District Court judge ruled.

Detroit City Council eases space requirements for cannabis businesses

By Steve Neavling

Detroit’s first recreational marijuana businesses opened earlier this year.

Detroit dispensary owner Rudi Gammo freed after serving 5 years for cannabis

By Layla McMurtrie

Rudi Gammo was arrested and sentenced to five and a half years in prison in 2018.

Detroit’s Beacon Park welcomes world premiere of art installation by Olivier Landreville

By Layla McMurtrie

Art installation “Horizon” by Olivier Landreville will debut at Detroit’s Beacon Park from Sept. 1-24.

Also in Weed

Weed Book 2023

By Metro Times Staff

Look for our 2023 Weed Book at a dispensary near you.

Digital Issue

August 16, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us