Stiiizy celebrates first anniversary in Michigan with freebies, deals, product drops

Stiiizy, the popular cannabis brand that opened its first dispensary in Michigan last year, is celebrating its one-year anniversary in Ferndale with giveaways, deals, prizes, product drops, and some free grub this weekend.
The celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Stiiizy’s dispensary at 624 E. Nine Mile Rd.
The California-based company rolled into Ferndale in August 2022 and quickly gained immense popularity with its unique, high-quality products that include signature flower, concentrates, pods and infused blunts, and pre-rolls, along with cannabis products like edibles, vapes, and topicals.
Since then, Stiiizy has opened dispensaries in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.
“The outpouring of support for our brand has been nothing short of remarkable over the last 12 months, and we are offering giveaways and deals unparalleled in the Cannabis industry to say thank you,” Stiiizy said in a statement.
Arrive early and you’ll leave with some freebies. The first 100 customers will receive custom air-brushed gifts, and the first 400 will be given a free eighth of flower.
Customers who spend at least $100 will get an eighth of “top tier” flower.
Stiiizy is also offering significant discounts, like $49.99 ounces and $79.99 for two ounces.
All other products will be 20% off.
Customers will also receive free swag and a chance to win Stündenglass gravity bongs and Puffco Proxy kits.
And if you have the munchies, Stiiizy is offering free breakfast treats from local bakeries and a coffee bar, hosted by Cappuccino Man.
Stiiizy is also premiering a new product at all three of its locations: limited-edition Pink Champaign 40s joints, which are packed with at least 40% cannabinoids.
Stiiizy is also hosting an anniversary bash beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday at 3Fifty Terrace in Detroit. Admission is free for those who bring a Stiiizy retail receipt.
Stiiizy made headlines in April when it offered to hire every Burger King employee who was laid off after a franchise owner closed 26 locations, mostly in metro Detroit.
