Ric Flair’s cannabis brand is coming to Michigan thanks to Mike Tyson

Woooo!

By on Thu, Nov 10, 2022 at 2:35 pm

click to enlarge Rick Flair Drip is named after the 2018 track by Offset and Metro Boomin. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Rick Flair Drip is named after the 2018 track by Offset and Metro Boomin.

To be the man, you gotta beat the man. Or maybe you just have to smoke some of his weed.

Ric Flair — the stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ and dealin’ son of a gun — is launching his cannabis brand Ric Flair Drip in Michigan.

Ric Flair Drip is coming our way via a partnership between Mike Tyson’s marijuana brand Tyson 2.0 and Cloud Cannabis, who’ve teamed up to distribute Flair’s weed across the state. The brand is named after the 2018 track “Rick Flair Drip” by Offset and Metro Boomin.

“WOOOOO! For anyone looking to elevate your mind and experience Big Ric Energy, Ric Flair Drip cannabis has offerings for every type of consumer,” Rick Flair said in a statement very fitting of “The Nature Boy” wrestler. “Michigan fans will soon have access to my favorite cannabis products that have personally helped me find wellness, joy and elevate my state of mind.”

Rick Flair Drip pre-rolls, flower, vapes, and edibles will soon be available at retailers including House of Dank, Jars, Dispo, Puff Cannabis, Consume, and Quality Roots.

“TYSON 2.0 and Cloud Cannabis consumers across Michigan, the first state in the Midwest to legalize recreational cannabis in 2018, will experience Ric Flair Drip products, our second celebrity cannabis line created to reflect Ric’s larger than life spirit and embody his dedication to serving his fans,” Tyson 2.0 co-founder, president, and chairman Chad Bronstein said in a statement.

If it’ll make us as hype as the WWE Hall of Famer, who is largely considered the best wrestler of all time, we’re here for it.


