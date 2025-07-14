Pranksters hijack Taylor police with weed pics on Google

Google screen grab A prankster posted nearly 25 videos of marijuana plants with glistening buds on the Taylor Police Department's website.

If you googled the Taylor Police Department recently and thought they’ve gotten into the cannabis business, you’re not alone.

Instead of showing patrol cars and official badges, the department’s Google listing was dominated by nearly 25 videos of frosty, flowering buds growing on plants, as of Monday morning.

The Downriver department wants you to know the cop shop has not turned into a dispensary.

“The Taylor Police Department is aware of marijuana-related photos that currently appear when searching our department on Google,” the department wrote on Facebook on Monday morning. “These images were not posted by our agency and do not reflect the values or mission of the Taylor Police Department.”

The department added, “We have reported the content to Google and are actively working to have the photos removed.”

Facebook users thought the prank was hilarious.

“That would explain the slow response times,” Jennifer Long wrote.

Bill Ray piped in, “Let me guess, yall were just holding it for a friend.”

“I was wondering why they been so chill lately,” Juan Garcia added with a laughing emoji.

It’s unclear how the photos got there or who the prankster was.