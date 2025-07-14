  1. Weed
  2. One Hitters
  1. Weed
  2. One Hitters

Pranksters hijack Taylor police with weed pics on Google

The cop shop swears it’s not running a cannabis operation

By
Jul 14, 2025 at 11:01 am
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A prankster posted nearly 25 videos of marijuana plants with glistening buds on the Taylor Police Department's website. - Google screen grab
Google screen grab
A prankster posted nearly 25 videos of marijuana plants with glistening buds on the Taylor Police Department's website.

If you googled the Taylor Police Department recently and thought they’ve gotten into the cannabis business, you’re not alone.

Instead of showing patrol cars and official badges, the department’s Google listing was dominated by nearly 25 videos of frosty, flowering buds growing on plants, as of Monday morning.

The Downriver department wants you to know the cop shop has not turned into a dispensary.

“The Taylor Police Department is aware of marijuana-related photos that currently appear when searching our department on Google,” the department wrote on Facebook on Monday morning. “These images were not posted by our agency and do not reflect the values or mission of the Taylor Police Department.”

The department added, “We have reported the content to Google and are actively working to have the photos removed.”

Facebook users thought the prank was hilarious.

“That would explain the slow response times,” Jennifer Long wrote.

Bill Ray piped in, “Let me guess, yall were just holding it for a friend.”

“I was wondering why they been so chill lately,” Juan Garcia added with a laughing emoji.

It’s unclear how the photos got there or who the prankster was.

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Michigan cannabis sales fall for fifth straight month despite strong demand

By Steve Neavling

Liberty Cannabis in Madison Heights is one of 855 licensed dispensaries in Michigan.

Metro Detroit dispensaries roll out big deals for 710 holiday

By Steve Neavling

Live rosin is the gold standard among cannabis concentrates, revered for its purity, robust flavors, and potent effects.

Cannabis giant plans to close 20 dispensaries in Michigan, citing harsh market conditions

By Steve Neavling

A Gage cannabis dispensary in Ferndale.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe