New cured resin concentrate by Cheech Marin hits the cannabis market in Michigan

Harbor Farmz + Cheech’s Stash concentrate is a limited-batch product

By on Thu, Mar 16, 2023 at 10:32 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Harbor Farmz + Cheech’s Stash is a limited-batch cured resin concentrate. - Harbor Farmz and Aardvark Industrees
Harbor Farmz and Aardvark Industrees
Harbor Farmz + Cheech’s Stash is a limited-batch cured resin concentrate.

Two independent cannabis companies in Michigan have banded together to create a limited-batch cured resin concentrate.

Only 14,000 grams of “Harbor Farmz + Cheech’s Stash” concentrate will be available beginning this week in dispensaries that carry Cheech’s Stash, a brand created by stoner actor Cheech Marin.

Aardvark Industrees, of Lansing, launched Cheech’s Stash in Michigan last summer and provided the cannabis trim for the extract.

Harbor Farmz, of Three Rivers, is known for processing terpene-rich concentrates.

“It’s a small batch release,” Shane Martin, director of Harbor Farmz retail, said in a statement Thursday. “When it’s gone it’s gone — but if people like it, which we think they will — we’ll work with Aardvark Industrees to develop something long-term.”

Curing resin is a slow process that removes the plant’s moisture to make a smooth and potent product. The cured resin helps preserve terpenes and makes the concentrate more flavorful.

“Our flower terpenes have been so surprising — we were excited to see how it’d translate to concentrate,” Hilary Dulany, co-owner of Aadvark Industrees, said.

“As small, independent businesses, our strengths play well together and should positively impact this market category. We’ve put a lot of thought into this product and believe people will appreciate the outcome,” Dulany added.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

This Michigan company offers cannabis subscription boxes delivered to your door

By Steve Neavling

A cannabis subscription box from HighHello is one of the most exciting new products in Michigan.

Jones Soda has THC-infused drinks called ‘Mary Jones’ and they’re coming to Michigan

By Randiah Camille Green

Mary Jones, Mary Jane's distant cousin.

One of Michigan’s largest cannabis companies is under receivership as industry struggles

By Steve Neavling

A Skymint dispensary.

Ric Flair is coming to metro Detroit to promote weed brand ‘Ric Flair Drip’

By Randiah Camille Green

Rick Flair Drip is named after the 2018 track by Offset and Metro Boomin.

Also in Weed

Jones Soda has THC-infused drinks called ‘Mary Jones’ and they’re coming to Michigan

By Randiah Camille Green

Mary Jones, Mary Jane's distant cousin.

Ric Flair is coming to metro Detroit to promote weed brand ‘Ric Flair Drip’

By Randiah Camille Green

Rick Flair Drip is named after the 2018 track by Offset and Metro Boomin.

The Mount Clemens JARS Cannabis dispensary is now open

By Lee DeVito

The Mount Clemens JARS Cannabis dispensary is now open (2)

Cannabis-infused Fresh Water Music Festival announced in Baldwin, Michigan

By Lee DeVito

Ann Arbor jazz-fusion band Chirp is one of the initial artists announced for the new Fresh Water Music Festival.
More

Digital Issue

March 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us