New cured resin concentrate by Cheech Marin hits the cannabis market in Michigan

Harbor Farmz and Aardvark Industrees
Harbor Farmz + Cheech’s Stash is a limited-batch cured resin concentrate.
Two independent cannabis companies in Michigan have banded together to create a limited-batch cured resin concentrate.
Only 14,000 grams of “Harbor Farmz
+ Cheech’s Stash
” concentrate will be available beginning this week in dispensaries that carry Cheech’s Stash, a brand created by stoner actor Cheech Marin.
Aardvark Industrees, of Lansing, launched Cheech’s Stash in Michigan last summer and provided the cannabis trim for the extract.
Harbor Farmz, of Three Rivers, is known for processing terpene-rich concentrates.
“It’s a small batch release,” Shane Martin, director of Harbor Farmz retail, said in a statement Thursday. “When it’s gone it’s gone — but if people like it, which we think they will — we’ll work with Aardvark Industrees to develop something long-term.”
Curing resin is a slow process that removes the plant’s moisture to make a smooth and potent product. The cured resin helps preserve terpenes and makes the concentrate more flavorful.
“Our flower terpenes have been so surprising — we were excited to see how it’d translate to concentrate,” Hilary Dulany, co-owner of Aadvark Industrees, said.
“As small, independent businesses, our strengths play well together and should positively impact this market category. We’ve put a lot of thought into this product and believe people will appreciate the outcome,” Dulany added.
