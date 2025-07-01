Michigan shuts down cannabis processor Sky Labs after years of violations

Courtesy of Cannabis Regulatory Agency Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency recalled vape cartridges manufactured by marijuana processor Sky Labs last year after a banned chemical was found in its vapes.

A cannabis company in Mount Morris has permanently lost its license to operate after amassing a long list of regulatory violations, including producing edibles with banned substances, failing product safety tests, and selling untagged marijuana.

The Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) announced Monday that it finalized the nonrenewal of Sky Labs LLC’s processor license, ending the company’s ability to legally operate in the state’s marijuana industry.

Sky Labs had requested a hearing to contest the decision but withdrew that request, making the license revocation official.

Sky Labs was one of the most frequently sanctioned cannabis businesses in Michigan, according to CRA records. Since 2021, the company admitted to a slew of infractions, including using melatonin in edibles, poor surveillance practices, improper labeling and tracking, and failing to report an adverse reaction involving a child. In total, the CRA filed more than a dozen formal complaints tied to both its adult-use and former medical licenses.

The company agreed to pay more than $130,000 in fines in recent years and was subject to a series of corrective measures, including monthly audits, surrendering its medical license, and updating its operating procedures. But despite those efforts, violations continued. The most recent complaint, issued in late 2023, cited inaccurate product tracking.

Under state law, cannabis companies must be in good standing to renew their license. The CRA said Sky Labs failed to meet the requirements to renew its license and determined the business was “not eligible, qualified, or suitable” to remain in the industry.

With the license now closed, Sky Labs must stop operating immediately, the CRA said.