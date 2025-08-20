  1. Weed
Michigan regulators fine 29 cannabis businesses for numerous violations in July

Metro Detroit cannabis businesses were fined a total of $169,100

By
Aug 20, 2025 at 9:02 am
Michigan regulators cited 29 cannabis businesses for violations in July. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Michigan regulators cited 29 cannabis businesses for violations in July.

State regulators fined 29 cannabis businesses in July for violations ranging from selling excessive amounts of weed to failing to tag products with compliance stickers.

Eleven of those businesses operate in metro Detroit and were smacked with $169,100 in fines.

The Cannabis Regulatory Agency took action against these local businesses:


In each of these cases, the businesses admitted fault and pledged to make corrections.

Other cannabis businesses that were fined outside of the area are Amber Waves Cannabis Co. in Morenci, Berry Green Management in Lapeer, Blue Fox Brands in Lansing, Holy Smokes Farms in Lansing, Exclusive in Coldwater, Birch Solventless in Rogers City, Cherry Brands in Jackson, Flos in Kalkaska, Infinity Artisan Cannabis in Kalkaska, Levels in Grand Rapids, Gramz Cannabis in Mt. Morris, Uniq Pressure in Monroe, Backpack Boyz in Monroe, Native Leaf in Reading, Nirvana Center in Menominee, One Love Labs in Chesaning, and Wanda Products in Luzerne.

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
