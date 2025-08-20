Michigan regulators fine 29 cannabis businesses for numerous violations in July
Metro Detroit cannabis businesses were fined a total of $169,100
Audio By Carbonatix
[ { "name": "GPT - Leaderboard - Inline - Content", "component": "35519556", "insertPoint": "5th", "startingPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "3", "maxInsertions": 100, "adList": [ { "adPreset": "LeaderboardInline" } ] } ]
State regulators fined 29 cannabis businesses in July for violations ranging from selling excessive amounts of weed to failing to tag products with compliance stickers.
Eleven of those businesses operate in metro Detroit and were smacked with $169,100 in fines.
The Cannabis Regulatory Agency took action against these local businesses:
Inhale Detroit, a dispensary in Detroit, was fined $40,000 for numerous violations, including expanding the lobby without approval, failing to add monitoring tags on some of its products, neglecting to notify the state of a break-in at the facility, and not having the past 30 days of surveillance footage, as required.
Doghouse Supreme Cannabis, a well-known cultivator in Detroit, was fined $20,000 for failing to add monitoring tracking tags to hundreds of packages of flower, shake, prerolls, and kief, neglecting to track waste, and not informing the state of modifications to a grow room.
Apollo Cannabis Company, a dispensary in Detroit that is run by Saeed Bazzi Properties LLC, was fined $49,000 for failing to verify patients had medical marijuana cards, selling more than 10 ounces of marijuana to at least eight patients in a month, which exceeds the limit, and other violations, $5,000 for having an untagged bag of flower, $13,000 for failing to keep 30 days of surveillance footage and hiring two employees without making the proper notifications, $10,000 for another surveillance violation.
Mood Provisioning Center, a dispensary in Centerline, was fined $5,100 for having drinks and pre-rolls on the sales counter, which is prohibited, and for failing to preserve surveillance recordings. Mood Provisioning Center was also fined $4,750 for selling products that were on administrative hold.
Puff Cannabis Centerline, a dispensary run by Green Mountain Centerline LLC, was fined $750 for selling some products without the required labels. The missing information included the harvest date, testing laboratory, and test analysis date.
HZ Detroit Holdings 2, LLC in Detroit, a cannabis processing establishment, was fined $1,500 for failing to preserve 30 days of surveillance recordings, as required by state law.
HRS Agriculture, a grower in Warren, was fined $5,000 for failing to report an ownership change.
Inkster Pine Park, a grower in Inkster, was fined $8,000 for inaccurately entering all of its inventory into the statewide monitoring system and other similar violations. Inkster Pine Park was also fined $3,250 for failing to tag its products with tracking information.
Green Buddha, a dispensary in Ferndale, was fined $2,000 for selling cannabis products without a compliance label, which is supposed to include the date of harvest, the THC percentage, the name of the testing lab, and other information.
Liv Cannabis, another Ferndale dispensary, was fined $1,000 failing to properly disclose that it had transferred 50% of its ownership to another entity.
Puff Utica, a dispensary run by MK Group Mi, was fined $750 for selling a product that was on administrative hold.
In each of these cases, the businesses admitted fault and pledged to make corrections.
Other cannabis businesses that were fined outside of the area are Amber Waves Cannabis Co. in Morenci, Berry Green Management in Lapeer, Blue Fox Brands in Lansing, Holy Smokes Farms in Lansing, Exclusive in Coldwater, Birch Solventless in Rogers City, Cherry Brands in Jackson, Flos in Kalkaska, Infinity Artisan Cannabis in Kalkaska, Levels in Grand Rapids, Gramz Cannabis in Mt. Morris, Uniq Pressure in Monroe, Backpack Boyz in Monroe, Native Leaf in Reading, Nirvana Center in Menominee, One Love Labs in Chesaning, and Wanda Products in Luzerne.