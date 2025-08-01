  1. Weed
  2. Cannabis News
  1. Weed
  2. Cannabis News

Michigan regulators approve first cannabis pact with sovereign tribal nation

The agreement balances tribal jurisdiction with state oversight to ensure product safety

By
Aug 1, 2025 at 1:27 pm
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Michigan regulators reached a deal with the first tribal nation in Michigan to formally join the state’s adult-use cannabis market. - Instagram, @nlcc906
Instagram, @nlcc906
Michigan regulators reached a deal with the first tribal nation in Michigan to formally join the state’s adult-use cannabis market.

In a “historic move” for tribal sovereignty and cannabis policy, the Bay Mills Indian Community (BMIC) has become the first tribal nation in Michigan to formally join the state’s adult-use marijuana market under a new pact with the Cannabis Regulatory Agency.

The agreement, signed July 25 and announced Friday, allows BMIC to fully integrate its tribally owned dispensary Northern Light Cannabis Company into Michigan’s cannabis system, including access to the state’s Metrc tracking platform and statewide distribution channels. The pact creates a framework for tribal participation in the licensed cannabis industry while maintaining tribal self-governance.

“This agreement reflects our shared commitment to safe, equitable, and well-regulated cannabis commerce,” Brian Hanna, executive director of the Cannabis Regulatory Agency, said in a statement. “Welcoming BMIC into the regulated framework sets a model for tribal-state cooperation nationwide.”

BMIC President Whitney Gravelle called the agreement a “historic affirmation of tribal sovereignty and our inherent right to govern economic development on our own terms,” adding that it “opens the door for future partnerships grounded in mutual respect.”

BMIC was the first tribal nation in Michigan to legalize recreational cannabis in 2019 and launched Northern Lights in 2021. The vertically integrated operation grows and processes cannabis on tribal land in Chippewa County but until now was limited to retail sales under tribal law.

Under the new pact, BMIC is authorized to sell cannabis products, including flower, edibles, and concentrates, through licensed dispensaries statewide, participate in the CRA-led testing and compliance protocols, and integrate into the state’s seed-to-sale monitoring system. The agreement also allows the CRA to conduct inspections and audits on tribal lands with BMIC’s cooperation.

The deal creates a new regulatory category for sovereign tribal governments in Michigan and balances tribal jurisdiction with state oversight to ensure product safety, consumer transparency, and regulatory fairness.

Tribal excise tax revenues, along with funds from Michigan’s Marihuana Regulation Fund, are expected to help fund the community’s infrastructure, education, public health, and economic development.

Twelve federally recognized tribes reside within Michigan’s borders, and several have expressed interest in similar agreements, according to the CRA.

“State officials and tribal representatives have both acknowledged that clear, legally binding agreements like this one are necessary to avoid jurisdictional confusion, foster consumer trust, and maintain a level playing field in a highly competitive and heavily scrutinized industry,” the CRA said in a news release.

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Cannabis regulators fine 25 businesses for violations across Michigan

By Steve Neavling

Green Pharm, a popular dispensary in Hazel Park, was among 25 cannabis businesses fined in June.

Detroit’s Per Ankh Entheogenic Church is spreading the gospel of psilocybin mushrooms

By Lee DeVito

Moudou Baqui is founder and director of Detroit’s Per Ankh Entheogenic Church.

Michigan cannabis sales fall for fifth straight month despite strong demand

By Steve Neavling

Liberty Cannabis in Madison Heights is one of 855 licensed dispensaries in Michigan.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe