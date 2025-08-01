Michigan regulators approve first cannabis pact with sovereign tribal nation

Instagram, @nlcc906 Michigan regulators reached a deal with the first tribal nation in Michigan to formally join the state’s adult-use cannabis market.

In a “historic move” for tribal sovereignty and cannabis policy, the Bay Mills Indian Community (BMIC) has become the first tribal nation in Michigan to formally join the state’s adult-use marijuana market under a new pact with the Cannabis Regulatory Agency.

The agreement, signed July 25 and announced Friday, allows BMIC to fully integrate its tribally owned dispensary Northern Light Cannabis Company into Michigan’s cannabis system, including access to the state’s Metrc tracking platform and statewide distribution channels. The pact creates a framework for tribal participation in the licensed cannabis industry while maintaining tribal self-governance.

“This agreement reflects our shared commitment to safe, equitable, and well-regulated cannabis commerce,” Brian Hanna, executive director of the Cannabis Regulatory Agency, said in a statement. “Welcoming BMIC into the regulated framework sets a model for tribal-state cooperation nationwide.”

BMIC President Whitney Gravelle called the agreement a “historic affirmation of tribal sovereignty and our inherent right to govern economic development on our own terms,” adding that it “opens the door for future partnerships grounded in mutual respect.”

BMIC was the first tribal nation in Michigan to legalize recreational cannabis in 2019 and launched Northern Lights in 2021. The vertically integrated operation grows and processes cannabis on tribal land in Chippewa County but until now was limited to retail sales under tribal law.

Under the new pact, BMIC is authorized to sell cannabis products, including flower, edibles, and concentrates, through licensed dispensaries statewide, participate in the CRA-led testing and compliance protocols, and integrate into the state’s seed-to-sale monitoring system. The agreement also allows the CRA to conduct inspections and audits on tribal lands with BMIC’s cooperation.

The deal creates a new regulatory category for sovereign tribal governments in Michigan and balances tribal jurisdiction with state oversight to ensure product safety, consumer transparency, and regulatory fairness.

Tribal excise tax revenues, along with funds from Michigan’s Marihuana Regulation Fund, are expected to help fund the community’s infrastructure, education, public health, and economic development.

Twelve federally recognized tribes reside within Michigan’s borders, and several have expressed interest in similar agreements, according to the CRA.

“State officials and tribal representatives have both acknowledged that clear, legally binding agreements like this one are necessary to avoid jurisdictional confusion, foster consumer trust, and maintain a level playing field in a highly competitive and heavily scrutinized industry,” the CRA said in a news release.