Macomb County gets new cannabis dispensary and consumption lounge

Courtesy of Burn1 Burn1 is a new cannabis consumption lounge in Utica. It opens alongside Bowdega, a new dispensary.

A new cannabis dispensary and neighboring consumption lounge are opening this weekend in Utica, offering customers a place to buy weed and legally smoke it next door.

Bowdega, a “culturally inspired” dispensary, and Burn1, the adjacent consumption lounge, are celebrating with a grand opening Friday that will include food trucks, DJs, exclusive giveaways, and more.

Burn1 will be the first consumption lounge in Macomb County.

The idea is to create a full-service cannabis destination that offers a wide range of marijuana products and a licensed, indoor space to enjoy the weed.

The complex is located at 4511 Park Ave.

Kiezi Company founder Marvin Kiezi said the concept is designed to feel welcoming and community-driven.

“Bowdega is more than a dispensary. It’s a reflection of the block,” Kiezi said. “We’ve built a space that feels like your favorite corner store: familiar, fast, flavorful, and community-driven. From the product curation to the vibe, everything is designed to serve the people and support the culture.”

The 5,500-square-foot dispensary will offer products from a wide range of brands, including Peninsula Gardens, Local Grove, Fear of Boof, Platinum Vape, Jeeter, Mitten Extracts, Hytek, Hyman, Fresh Canna, Flower Power, and Stiiizy.

“Our goal is to be a trusted retailer with quality products,” Kiezi said.

The 3,000-foot consumption lounge is fully licensed to allow customers to “enjoy what they purchase in a safe, welcoming setting,” according to a news release.

“Every detail, from curated music, cozy seating and an open-air patio to live art and community events, is crafted to bring people together and celebrate Utica’s unique vibe,” the news release states. “At Burn1, it’s not just about smoking–it’s about creating moments, sharing stories, and feeling right at home.”

Only six consumption lounges have a license to operate in the state. At least two of them have not opened yet. The state’s first consumption lounge, Hot Box Social in Hazel Park, opened in March 2022 but has since closed.

Another consumption lounge, the Joint Cannabis Lounge, is expected to open this year in Mount Clemens.