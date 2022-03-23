Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Hazel Park gets Michigan’s first official cannabis consumption lounge

Hot Box Social plans to open for private events later this month and to the public later in 2022

By on Wed, Mar 23, 2022 at 2:59 pm

click to enlarge Hot Box Social is now available for private cannabis events. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Hot Box Social is now available for private cannabis events.

An events space in Hazel Park says it has officially become Michigan's first licensed cannabis consumption lounge — a place where patrons can legally smoke or otherwise imbibe in the sweet leaf.

The space is owned by Trucenta, a company that also runs Hazel Park's Breeze dispensary. It says it plans to open for private events later this month and open to the public later in 2022.

"We are honored that Michigan has awarded us the state's first license for a consumption lounge," Nowfal Akash, Trucenta's chief information officer, said in a statement. "Our plan is to first use the space for corporate, social, and special events. Come summer, we’ll start scheduling events so the public can experience Hot Box Social with consumption-friendly activities like social gatherings, educational opportunities, and arts-focused activities."

Akash added, "Our hope is that Hot Box Social will be used to bring a new experience for companies hosting brainstorming meetings, friends who are gathering for private parties, and one-of-a-kind fundraisers to raise money for nonprofit organizations."

Hot Box Social is located at 23610 John R Rd., Hazel Park. The 3,0000-square-foot space includes an indoor lounge and a 5,000-square-foot back patio. The venue says its capacity is approximately 200 people.

According to the law, cannabis products must be delivered from a licensed dispensary and used onsite. Hot Box Soaicla says it will have cannabis experts on hand to help guests choose products. Local caterers and food trucks can be brought in for when the munchies inevitably set in.

Primitiv primitivgroup.com Primitiv is a cannabis brand founded by former Detroit Lions players Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims. The partners have been growing the plant at their facility (with a staff of about 15 people) in Webberville, and selling it into the Michigan distribution system for more than a year. Photo courtesy of Primitiv

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers
Hotbox your car at Ford-Wyoming Drive-in 10400 Ford Rd., Dearborn; 313-846-6910; forddrivein.com Driving and consuming marijuana is not legal, folks. And yes, that goes for the all-too-discreet vape and edible life, too. However, what happens in your car at the 70-plus-year-oldFord-Wyoming Drive-in stays in your car at the Ford-Wyoming Drive-in. That is until you exit your vehicle to snag some optional concession munchies because yeah, dudes and dudettes, you don't have to spring for concessions because you can bring your own. Hell, you can bring full meals, full-blown takeout, eat fucking sushi from your dashboard because no one is going to stop you. All tickets include two movies which mean more time to get and stay high. Oh, and we've all been at a traditional non-drive-in theater and been so high and found ourselves laughing at very inappropriate times (we would like to issue a formal apology to anyone who may have been in the audience of the Friday morning matinee showing of Million Dollar Baby at Star Gratiot in Roseville.) Well, guess what? You can laugh at as many tragic boxing-based accidents you want with no social stigma and no shame. Blaze up and drive in. Just don't forget to turn your headlights off, stoner. Photo via Ford-Wyoming Drive-in/Facebook

20 things to do in the Detroit area when you're stoned AF
Vaporizer For the canna-curious: Ooze Slim Pen Twist Battery with Smart USB, $19.99 Available at various Detroit-area dispensaries; oozelife.com We were canna-curious once when it came to vaping, and we remember not wanting to do a damn thing other than huff and puff on a portable and discreet pen anywhere and everywhere regardless of legal ramifications. Leave the high-maintenance vapes for the canna-sseur and don't overthink baby's first vape (as in you, baby, not an actual human baby, because that would be irresponsible). Welcome to the Ooze life: Ooze, a Michigan-bred cannabis accessory company, was one of the earliest vape batteries around. &#147;Batteries? I thought we were talking about vape pens?&#148; Calm down, newbie. Most disposable vape pens harness a battery, which you can then screw/pop in your favorite concentrate cartridge. You good? OK, so Ooze offers affordable &#151; and colorful &#151; USB rechargeable batteries that are so slim and so portable that you won't even know it's there. Well, that is until you hit that shit and you're on clouds 9, 10, and 420. Photo via OozeLife.com

A 420 gift guide for metro Detroit's canna-curious and canna-sseurs

Weed Slideshows

