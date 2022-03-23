Hazel Park gets Michigan’s first official cannabis consumption lounge

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Hot Box Social is now available for private cannabis events.

An events space in Hazel Park says it has officially become Michigan's first licensed cannabis consumption lounge — a place where patrons can legally smoke or otherwise imbibe in the sweet leaf.

The space is owned by Trucenta, a company that also runs Hazel Park's Breeze dispensary. It says it plans to open for private events later this month and open to the public later in 2022.

"We are honored that Michigan has awarded us the state's first license for a consumption lounge," Nowfal Akash, Trucenta's chief information officer, said in a statement. "Our plan is to first use the space for corporate, social, and special events. Come summer, we’ll start scheduling events so the public can experience Hot Box Social with consumption-friendly activities like social gatherings, educational opportunities, and arts-focused activities."

Akash added, "Our hope is that Hot Box Social will be used to bring a new experience for companies hosting brainstorming meetings, friends who are gathering for private parties, and one-of-a-kind fundraisers to raise money for nonprofit organizations."

Hot Box Social is located at 23610 John R Rd., Hazel Park. The 3,0000-square-foot space includes an indoor lounge and a 5,000-square-foot back patio. The venue says its capacity is approximately 200 people.

According to the law, cannabis products must be delivered from a licensed dispensary and used onsite. Hot Box Soaicla says it will have cannabis experts on hand to help guests choose products. Local caterers and food trucks can be brought in for when the munchies inevitably set in.

