JARS Cannabis to launch downtown Detroit pop-up during Movement Festival

Mike Pfeiffer JARS Cannabis has had a presence at Movement Festival in recent years.

In a first for Detroit, JARS Cannabis is opening a licensed retail cannabis pop-up just two blocks from Hart Plaza during Movement Music Festival weekend.

The pop-up, dubbed The Trap, will operate Saturday through Memorial Day from noon to 10 p.m. each day at 154 W. Larned St. Adults age 21 and older are welcome.

JARS, a Michigan-based cannabis company with dispensaries across three states, says it worked for months with the city of Detroit to secure the necessary permits. The project received support from multiple departments, including the Office of Cannabis Affairs, the mayor’s office, and city council, making it one of the first regulated cannabis retail activations during a major public event in the city’s core.

“We didn’t set out to build another store, we set out to make a statement,” Raymond Abro, chief operating officer of JARS Cannabis, said. “The Trap is raw Detroit energy in its purest form. We pay homage to the city that raised us and show the world what happens when cannabis, culture, and community collide. This isn’t retail, it’s a movement.”

The open-air retail site is part dispensary and part cultural event, with live performances, street art visuals, and product offerings tailored to Movement’s crowd. The setup includes a full menu of cannabis flower, vapes, edibles, and concentrates, along with appearances by brands edible gem, Spyder Legs, Jungle Juice, Mr. Vapor Soar, Mitten Extracts, Muha Meds, and Stiiizy. Programming is curated in partnership with We Are Culture Creators, a Detroit-based collective spotlighting local music and media artists.

JARS says the effort reflects a growing effort to normalize regulated cannabis at large public events while highlighting Detroit’s influence on culture and music.

“JARS Cannabis continues to show how a responsible cannabis business can celebrate Detroit’s rich cultural legacy while giving back in meaningful ways,” Detroit City Council President Pro Tem James Tate said. “This activation strengthens support for social equity efforts here in Detroit and statewide. With all the proper approvals in place, they’ve created a licensed event that highlights the city’s music, art, and strong sense of community.”

This is the fourth year JARS has partnered with Movement, but the first time it’s operated an off-site licensed retail space this close to the festival. The company will also return to the festival grounds with its double-decker container booth and VIP lounge near the Waterfront Stage presented by JARS.

“Detroit isn’t just where we do business, it’s part of our DNA,” Abro said. “Every element of our Movement footprint, from The Trap to the Waterfront Stage, is designed to reflect the city’s hustle, heart, and creative fire. We built this to show how cannabis lives in the rhythm of Detroit. It’s loud. It’s proud. And it’s unapologetically JARS.”

More information on JARS, including hours and product offerings, is available at shopJARS.com or @JARS_life on Instagram.