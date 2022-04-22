Green Pharm opens newest recreational dispensary in Hazel Park

Green Pharm Cannabis
Green Pharm is the latest recreational dispensary to open in Hazel Park.
A new recreational marijuana dispensary opened in Hazel Park this week, offering a large selection of flower, edibles, and concentrates.
Green Pharm
is the eighth recreational dispensary to open in Hazel Park. The store is located at 815 W. Nine Mile Rd.
Owned by Green Pharm Cannabis, the dispensary is the company’s fifth location in Michigan. The other recreational or medical dispensaries are in Detroit, Bay City, Kalkaska, and Traverse City.
Green Pharm Cannabis plans to open additional dispensaries in Alpena, Iron City, Allegan, and Mancelona.
“We are thrilled to be in Hazel Park,” Green Pharm partner Bruce Kello said in a statement. “The city has been good to work with and we appreciate it — Hazel Park is very business-friendly. Being here also gives us an opportunity to contribute to local organizations such the Hazel Park Promise Zone while serving customers with quality products.”
The dispensary expects to hire 30 employees and reach $15 million to $20 million in sales in the first year.
Green Pharm offers hundreds of cannabis products, including dozens of strains of flower, cartridges, and concentrates, and more than 100 types of edibles.
Hazel Park City Manager Ed Klobucher said recreational dispensaries, which charge a 10% excise tax for all marijuana purchases, are a big help for the city’s budget.
“Because of legal, regulated and licensed cannabis, the City of Hazel Park is able to collect $339,000 annually in fees from dispensaries such as Green Pharm,” Klobucher said. “As we do, we are better able to balance our budget while meeting obligations of nearly a million dollars a year in legacy costs associated with retiree health insurance and pensions.”
Green Pharm dispensary in Hazel Park.