Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Green Pharm opens newest recreational dispensary in Hazel Park

It’s the eighth recreational dispensary to open in the Detroit suburb

By on Fri, Apr 22, 2022 at 3:05 pm

Green Pharm is the latest recreational dispensary to open in Hazel Park. - GREEN PHARM CANNABIS
Green Pharm Cannabis
Green Pharm is the latest recreational dispensary to open in Hazel Park.

A new recreational marijuana dispensary opened in Hazel Park this week, offering a large selection of flower, edibles, and concentrates.

Green Pharm is the eighth recreational dispensary to open in Hazel Park. The store is located at 815 W. Nine Mile Rd.

Owned by Green Pharm Cannabis, the dispensary is the company’s fifth location in Michigan. The other recreational or medical dispensaries are in Detroit, Bay City, Kalkaska, and Traverse City.

Green Pharm Cannabis plans to open additional dispensaries in Alpena, Iron City, Allegan, and Mancelona.

“We are thrilled to be in Hazel Park,” Green Pharm partner Bruce Kello said in a statement. “The city has been good to work with and we appreciate it — Hazel Park is very business-friendly. Being here also gives us an opportunity to contribute to local organizations such the Hazel Park Promise Zone while serving customers with quality products.”

The dispensary expects to hire 30 employees and reach $15 million to $20 million in sales in the first year.

Green Pharm offers hundreds of cannabis products, including dozens of strains of flower, cartridges, and concentrates, and more than 100 types of edibles.

Hazel Park City Manager Ed Klobucher said recreational dispensaries, which charge a 10% excise tax for all marijuana purchases, are a big help for the city’s budget.

“Because of legal, regulated and licensed cannabis, the City of Hazel Park is able to collect $339,000 annually in fees from dispensaries such as Green Pharm,” Klobucher said. “As we do, we are better able to balance our budget while meeting obligations of nearly a million dollars a year in legacy costs associated with retiree health insurance and pensions.”

click to enlarge Green Pharm dispensary in Hazel Park. - GREEN PHARM CANNABIS
Green Pharm Cannabis
Green Pharm dispensary in Hazel Park.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Canna-Business articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Trending

Welcome to the Copper House, a bud and breakfast and community center in Detroit

By Alex Washington

Jess and Cara Jackson at the Copper House in Detroit.

Michigan has its first official cannabis consumption lounge. More are coming.

By Lee DeVito

Michigan has its first official cannabis consumption lounge. More are coming. (2)

Ypsilanti is holding a cannabis expungement fair

By Lee DeVito

Even though cannabis use and possession is now legal in Michigan, many people still have cannabis criminal records.

Cloud Cannabis opens latest dispensary in New Baltimore

By Randiah Camille Green

Products at the Cloud Cannabis New Baltimore dispensary.

Also in Weed

Ypsilanti is holding a cannabis expungement fair

By Lee DeVito

Even though cannabis use and possession is now legal in Michigan, many people still have cannabis criminal records.

Detroit started accepting application for cannabis businesses on 4/20

By Steve Neavling

The Reef is a medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit that plans to apply for a recreational license.

Dispensary? Provisioning center? Making sense of terms for Michigan’s cannabis stores

By Lee DeVito

A cannabis store in Ypsilanti uses the word "dispensary" in its signage, though the term is not used by the state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

Macomb County community opposes cannabis dispensary’s parking plans

By Joe Lapointe

Macomb County community opposes cannabis dispensary’s parking plans (2)
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us