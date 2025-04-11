First 24-hour cannabis dispensary to open in metro Detroit

Courtesy photo The Gramz Cannabis Outlet in Romeo.

Metro Detroit’s first 24-hour cannabis dispensary is set to open Friday in northern Macomb County.

Gramz Cannabis Outlet is launching its newest location at 100 McLean Dr. in Romeo, with a grand-opening celebration that includes giveaways, vendor pop-ups, live music, and food trucks. Doors open at 9 a.m.

The company, which markets itself as a discount outlet for cannabis, says the Romeo store will be the first in the region to operate around the clock.

“We’re excited to bring something truly different to the market,” Tony Mihelich, regional manager for Gramz, said in a statement Thursday. “Being the first 24-hour dispensary in the Metro Detroit area means we can better serve our customers – day or night. Whether you’re working late, starting early, or just need the flexibility, Gramz will be here for you.”

Courtesy photo

Gramz operates other dispensaries in Hazel Park, Lapeer, Mount Morris, and Three Rivers, a city near Kalamazoo which was the company’s first 24-hour location. A Detroit store is expected to open soon.

The Romeo dispensary will offer flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and accessories.

More information is available on its Instagram page @gramzdispo.