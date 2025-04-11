  1. Weed
  2. Canna-Business
  1. Weed
  2. Canna-Business

First 24-hour cannabis dispensary to open in metro Detroit

Gramz Cannabis Outlet is celebrating its grand opening on Friday

By
Apr 11, 2025 at 9:21 am
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Gramz Cannabis Outlet in Romeo. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Gramz Cannabis Outlet in Romeo.

Metro Detroit’s first 24-hour cannabis dispensary is set to open Friday in northern Macomb County.

Gramz Cannabis Outlet is launching its newest location at 100 McLean Dr. in Romeo, with a grand-opening celebration that includes giveaways, vendor pop-ups, live music, and food trucks. Doors open at 9 a.m.

The company, which markets itself as a discount outlet for cannabis, says the Romeo store will be the first in the region to operate around the clock.

“We’re excited to bring something truly different to the market,” Tony Mihelich, regional manager for Gramz, said in a statement Thursday. “Being the first 24-hour dispensary in the Metro Detroit area means we can better serve our customers – day or night. Whether you’re working late, starting early, or just need the flexibility, Gramz will be here for you.”

First 24-hour cannabis dispensary to open in metro Detroit (3)
Courtesy photo

Gramz operates other dispensaries in Hazel Park, Lapeer, Mount Morris, and Three Rivers, a city near Kalamazoo which was the company’s first 24-hour location. A Detroit store is expected to open soon.

The Romeo dispensary will offer flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and accessories.

More information is available on its Instagram page @gramzdispo.

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Michigan may become one of the first states to recycle cannabis vape cartridges

By Steve Neavling

The Cannabis Regulatory Agency proposes a new rule to collect discarded vape cartridges.

Michigan judge finds marijuana testing facilities launched by ex-cops violated testing results

By Steve Neavling

Marijuana buds under a magnifying glass.

Michigan’s obsession with disposable vapes is creating a toxic waste crisis

By Steve Neavling

The group Citizens for a Safe & Clean Lake Superior launched a pilot program to collect discarded nicotine vapes.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe