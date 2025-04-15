Detroit-area dispensaries celebrate 4/20 with cannabis deals

Steve Neavling The Refinery in Detroit is one of hundreds of dispensaries in Michigan offering discounts for the 4/20 weekend.

Michigan dispensaries are rolling out some of the best deals of the year for the 4/20 weekend, with big discounts, a lifetime supply of weed, and even a car giveaway.

Whether you’re after top-shelf flower, edibles, concentrates, or just looking for a free stash bag, there’s something for everyone.

Here are some of the most notable offers around the state:

Hytek BOGO deals at The Refinery and others: One of the best deals this year comes from Hytek, a Detroit cultivator known for producing some of Michigan’s highest-quality flower. On Thursday, The Refinery (12641 Stout St., Detroit) will begin offering buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) on all Hytek eighths and pre-rolls. Other dispensaries that carry Hytek will run the same BOGO promotion, but the exact day varies by location.

Puff Cannabis lifetime giveaway: Puff Cannabis, which has multiple locations, is offering a rare sweepstakes — a chance to win Jeeter products for life. Three winners will receive a weekly Jeeter gift card in perpetuity. Entry is free and available in-store or online through April 27. Puff is also offering major 4/20 discounts, including 50% to 60% off all Jeeter products, 50% off Mitten Extracts and Peninsula Gardens, 40% off Eastside Alchemy, and BOGO offers on Wyld and Good Tide edibles. Select stores will have food trucks on-site.

King of Budz car giveaway: King of Budz, which has multiple locations including in Detroit, Ferndale, Roseville, Taylor, and Inkster, is giving away a car valued at $60,000 on Sunday. Shoppers can enter the sweepstakes by using the King Of Budz iOS and Android app.

8th Street Canna’s 420 Street Fest: 8th Street Canna (877 E. Eight Mile Rd., Hazel Park) is celebrating its grand opening with a 420 Street Fest on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event will feature deals from brands including STIIIZY, Pressure Pack, North Coast, DOPE DEPT., and Kutz, along with food trucks from Cinnabon, Auntie Anne’s, and General Foods. The first 100 customers will receive a free care package with cannabis products and merchandise. Detroit rapper Tay B is scheduled to appear for a meet-and-greet with fans, and raffles and giveaways will take place throughout the day, including chances to win a Puffco Pivot, a Stüdenglass, and a 50-inch TV. The event is open to adults 21 and older with valid ID.

Gage $5,000 giveaway and gift bags: From now through Saturday, Gage, which has multiple locations, is offering major discounts and a chance to win $5,000. The first 50 customers on Sunday who spend $100 will also receive a $150 gift bag. You can enter the sweepstakes by visiting Gage, Lemonnade, Pinnacle Emporium, or Cookies retail store (excluding Cookies in Grand Rapids). Big discounts will also be available this weekend.

House of Dank’s 10th annual 4/20 celebration: House of Dank is celebrating 10 years in Michigan’s cannabis industry with a weekend of giveaways, discounts, and events at all 12 of its retail locations across the state. The 4/20 promotions will run from Friday through Sunday, with the biggest deals expected on Saturday. Each location will offer storewide discounts, exclusive doorbuster specials, and brand-sponsored promotions, and the first customers through the door at each store will receive a gift bag with purchase, available while supplies last. The stores will also feature live DJs, food trucks, brand pop-ups, and other activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Some meals and desserts will be provided with qualifying purchases from participating brands. House of Dank has locations in Ann Arbor, Center Line, Detroit (Eight Mile and Fort Street), Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Lapeer, Monroe, Saginaw, Traverse City, and Ypsilanti. All events are for customers 21 and older with valid ID.

Herbology’s 4/20 sale: Herbology — which has six dispensaries statewide, including two in River Rouge — is offering 50% off Jeeter, Jungle Juice, and several other top brands, from Monday Thursday. On Saturday, the first 100 customers at each location get a $250 goodie bag. On Sunday, the first 300 get a $300 bag. There are also dozens of BOGO and bulk deals across edibles, flower, prerolls, vapes, and concentrates.

Nature’s Remedy deals: On Saturday, the first 150 customers who spend $100 will get a $200 gift bag stocked with products at Nature’s Remedy (925 E. Drayton St., Ferndale), one of the highest quality dispensaries in the state. There’s also a $2,000 raffle open through Sunday – one entry per $200 spent.

The Hive in Hazel Park: The Hive (21630 John R Rd., Hazel Park) is hosting a 4/20 celebration on Saturday, with deals, giveaways, and activities running from noon to 6 p.m. The first 100 customers to spend at least $75 before tax will receive a gift bag filled with products and merchandise. The event includes vendor booths, a prize wheel, sales, food, and the release of a new house strain, Super Boof. At 4:20 p.m., a balloon drop will take place at Boozy’s Bar and Grill one block away (21504 John R Rd., Hazel Park), where customers can also take advantage of additional specials throughout the day.

Moses Roses’ three days of promotions: Moses Roses — which has locations in Detroit, Waterford, Lincoln Park, and two other locations outside of the metro area — is offering a three-day promotion: 35% off storewide on Friday, goodie bags for the first 300 customers on Saturday, and 60% off the entire store on Sunday. Vendors, food trucks, DJs, and other free goodies will be available.

JARS Cannabis offers half off: Running all week through Sunday, JARS is offering 50% off more than 40 brands at all of its locations, which include Mount Clemens, Hamtramck, and Lincoln Park. The first 100 customers at each location receive a free stash bag on Saturday. Food trucks will be available at every store.

Pleasantrees slashes prices: Pleasantrees, which has multiple locations in the Detroit area, is running 50% off sales and BOGOs on best-selling products starting Thursday. On Thursday and Friday, the first 20 shoppers who spend at least $100 get a $250 doobuster box.

Butter offers discounts, gift boxes: Butter is offering 30% off its product line from Friday through Sunday, and the first 100 customers on Saturday get a free gift box “filled with top-brand products.” Butter has locations at 2222 W. Eleven Mile Rd., Berkley and 509 State Cir., Ann Arbor.

West Coast Meds launches party: West Coast Meds on Detroit’s west side (8620 Lyndon St., Detroit) is hosting a Stoner Bunny party on Sunday with giveaways, raffles, music, food, and a $75 Stoner Bunny Bundle. The event at 8620 Lyndon will feature a live DJ, food truck and surprise prizes throughout the day.

Liberty Cannabis offers deals, gift bags: On Saturday, the first 100 customers who spend $65 at the Liberty Cannabis Detroit location (2540 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit) will receive a free gift bag. Door-buster deals begin on Friday. Through Thursday, the Liberty Cannabis Madison Heights location (29600 Stephenson Hwy. Madison Heights) is offering early deals, from BOGO to 40% off on numerous products.

This is only a snapshot of what’s available. Most shops are running weekend-long deals, so check menus for daily specials. Just be ready to wait in line because 4/20 remains the busiest cannabis shopping day of the year.