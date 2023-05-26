Country star Jelly Roll coming to Ypsilanti to discuss his new album and biopic

The breakout act recently released his cannabis brand Bad Apple in Michigan

By on Fri, May 26, 2023 at 10:45 am

Jelly Roll.
Stoney Creek Records
Jelly Roll.

Rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll is coming to Riverside Park in Ypsilanti on Friday afternoon to discuss his upcoming album and biopic on Hulu.

The free event includes a listening party for his anticipated upcoming album, Whitsitt Chapel.

Jelly Roll will talk about his album and his biopic, Jelly Roll: Save Me, which premiers on Tuesday and features his struggle with addiction and mental illness. He also will participate in an Q&A.

Gates open at 3 p.m., and the event begins at 4 p.m. at Riverside Park at 2 E. Cross St.

Tickets are required and can be obtained at The Patient Station at 539 S. Huron St. in Ypsilanti.

For more information, call the dispensary at 734-544-9999.

Jelly Roll recently released his cannabis brand Bad Apple in Michigan, which is available in several dispensaries across the state including The Patient Station.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, Jelly Roll is also scheduled to make a stop at the Greenhouse of Walled Lake dispensary to promote Bad Apple and offer fans a free listening party of his new album.

The 38-year-old artist, née Jason DeFord, is a former addict and drug dealer from the Nashville area who got his start as a rapper. He transitioned into country music in recent years, recently winning three CMT Music Awards for his song “Son of a Sinner.”

