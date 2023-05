Country star Jelly Roll coming to Ypsilanti to discuss his new album and biopic

click to enlarge Stoney Creek Records Jelly Roll.

Rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll is coming to Riverside Park in Ypsilanti on Friday afternoon to discuss his upcoming album and biopic on Hulu.The free event includes a listening party for his anticipated upcoming album,Jelly Roll will talk about his album and his biopic, Jelly Roll: Save Me , which premiers on Tuesday and features his struggle with addiction and mental illness. He also will participate in an Q&A.Gates open at 3 p.m., and the event begins at 4 p.m. at Riverside Park at 2 E. Cross St.Tickets are required and can be obtained at The Patient Station at 539 S. Huron St. in Ypsilanti.For more information, call the dispensary at 734-544-9999.Jelly Roll recently released his cannabis brand Bad Apple in Michigan, which is available in several dispensaries across the state including The Patient Station.At 7 p.m. on Friday, Jelly Roll is also scheduled to make a stop at the Greenhouse of Walled Lake dispensary to promote Bad Apple and offer fans a free listening party of his new album.The 38-year-old artist, née Jason DeFord, is a former addict and drug dealer from the Nashville area who got his start as a rapper. He transitioned into country music in recent years, recently winning three CMT Music Awards for his song “Son of a Sinner.”