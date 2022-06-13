Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Cannabis dispensary with drive-thru opens up in Lansing

Bazonzoes Provisioning Center’s newest location lets customers order weed online and pick it up without leaving their car

By on Mon, Jun 13, 2022 at 3:32 pm

click to enlarge A Bazonzoes Provisioning Center. - BAZONZOES / INSTAGRAM
Bazonzoes / Instagram
A Bazonzoes Provisioning Center.

Lansing got is first drive-thru cannabis dispensary on Friday.

Bazonzoes Provisioning Center opened the drive-thru weed shop, located at 920 American Rd. on the city’s south side. It’s the Lansing-based brand’s third location.

But you can’t just roll up and order an eighth like you would a burger at a fast-food joint, you have to place your order online ahead of time. On the side of the shop is a monitor with live video of an in-store employee who verifies their ID and slips the goods through a metal drawer, Interlochen Public Radio reports.

Customers can always go inside the store in lieu of ordering ahead of time, too.

“Everywhere around us has drive-thrus, so it’s just like a perfect fit to come on through,” Bazonzoes founder and president Anthony Virga told the Lansing State Journal. “We’ve been so good at our curbside at our other two locations. It’s kind of the same process, we just don’t have to go outside.”

The dispensary is nestled between several other fast-food restaurants and apparently used to be a Mr. Taco. It's kinda perfect that you can grab your weed and food for the munchies that are soon to come, all in one trip.

Bazonzoes has one other location in Lansing on Willow Street, and another in Walled Lake. Both offer curbside pickup, but the American Road location is the only one with a drive-thru.

For more information, see bazonzoesmi.com.

