California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY is cleaning up Cass Corridor in Detroit

Of the hundreds of dispensaries in Michigan, many give back to their communities through donations and labor

By on Mon, Oct 10, 2022 at 11:03 am

click to enlarge STIIIZY chose Ferndale for the location of its first dispensary outside of California. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
STIIIZY chose Ferndale for the location of its first dispensary outside of California.

STIIIZY, the popular California-based cannabis brand that recently opened a dispensary in Ferndale, is giving back by cleaning up the area around the Cass Corridor in Detroit.

The six-hour cleanup on Tuesday will focus on the area bordered by Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Mack Avenue, John R. Street, and Woodward Avenue.

“We at STIIIZY feel a sense of commitment and obligation to serve our community,” said Ryan Jundt, management partner of STIIIZY. “This is only one example of that commitment and what we intend to do moving forward.”

Norman Selah of Motor City Dumpster donated a dumpster for the cleanup.

STIIIZY opened its first Michigan dispensary at 642 E. Nine Mile in Ferndale in August. It’s the company’s first location outside of California.

STIIIZY also operates a production plant in Lake Orion that employs more than 200 people.

Of the hundreds of dispensaries in Michigan, many give back to their communities through donations and labor.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
