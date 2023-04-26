Bob Marley’s son touts his Michigan-grown weed ahead of visit

click to enlarge
Lion Order
Rohan Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley, launched a cannabis brand dubbed Lion Order.
Rohan Marley, the son of reggae icon Bob Marley, is coming to a dispensary in Oakland County on Friday to promote his marijuana brand in Michigan.
Marley will be mingling with cannabis consumers during a meet-and-greet at Bazonzoes
at 1760 E. West Maple Road in Walled Lake at 1 p.m.
Marley launched his cannabis brand, Lion Order
, in February 2022 in Michigan, the first state to carry it.
The cannabis features proprietary genetics developed by Marley and his team and includes pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, and topicals. Lion Order plans to launch vapes this summer. Lion Order is available in more than 100 dispensaries
across the state.
In an interview with Metro Times
, Marley says “the herb” is an essential part of his life, and the brand is his way of sharing high-quality cannabis with others.
“As herb, it is our sacrament. It is our way to elevate one’s mind and one’s self to a higher consciousness,” Marley says. "Growing up, herb always had a medicinal component for us. It is something that can heal us. It’s more than just smoking. It’s about meditation and reaching a higher consciousness.”
Lion Order is predominantly grown at 305 Farms in Lawrence, a small town on the west side of the state. By the end of the summer, all of the cannabis will be grown at the facility to keep the quality consistent, says Jan Verleur, an investor in Lion Order.
“We’ve been blown away by the success so far,” Verleur tells Metro Times
. "In the first 100 stores, we can’t keep it on the shelf. Consumers have a strong affinity for the vibe and Rastafari-vision of the brand. It has resonated.”
Marley says the genetics match the best cannabis he’s ever smoked.
“This is what my brothers like to smoke,” Marley says. “When they say it’s the best herb, I trust them.”
Lion Order plans to expand to other states beginning in October after the Verleur Group, or TVG, announced Monday that it has made “a significant equity investment” in the company.
"TVG is really excited to be a part of the Lion Order movement. We share Rohan’s vision for positive change, social responsibility, and the normalization of cannabis in professional sports" Verleur, managing partner of TVG, said. "Rohan Marley has assembled a coalition of professional athletes, activists, musicians, and visionaries that epitomize the Rastafari message of love and inclusiveness. I have never been involved in a commercial project that is more grounded in a set of unwavering social values. Rohan is the real deal. He really walks the talk in everything he does. His vision and authenticity are contagious, and we are beyond excited to help him scale his movement and affect social change.”
Marley is the latest celebrity to launch a cannabis brand. Others include actors Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong, Jim Belushi, and Seth Rogan, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, actress Whoopi Goldberg, boxing legend Mike Tyson, and musicians Willie Nelson, Carlos Santana, Melissa Etheridge, Wiz Khalifa, Method Man, and Lil Wayne.
Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter