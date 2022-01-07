Royal Oak's Winter Blast rescheduled

Courtesy of Winter Blast

The slide at Detroit's Winter Blast.

The Winter Blast festival has moved again.

The festival, which had already been relocated from downtown Detroit to Royal Oak, will now be held Friday, Feb. 18-Sunday, Feb. 20 in Royal Oak.

Previously, the festival was planned for Friday, Feb. 4-Sunday, Feb. 6.

The organizers said the move was due to the surge of COVID-19 in Michigan.

"With the current COVID rates increasing staffing challenges and supply issues facing sponsors, stakeholders, service providers, and volunteer groups, this festival date adjustment will afford additional time to gather the resources necessary to optimally support Winter Blast’s key activations," the organizers said in a statement. "It also will provide organizers the opportunity to explore alternative open-air heated areas and other activities within the festival footprint."

The festival had been held in downtown Detroit since 2005. Last month, organizers announced it would relocate to Royal Oak after saying it was in danger of being canceled "due to funding challenges" in Detroit.

The Winter Blast Royal Oak presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is planned for the area around the Royal Oak Farmers Market, and is set to include winter-themed activities, a local music showcase, and more.

