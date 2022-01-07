Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 7, 2022

Royal Oak's Winter Blast rescheduled

Posted By on Fri, Jan 7, 2022 at 2:07 PM

The slide at Detroit's Winter Blast. - COURTESY OF WINTER BLAST
  • Courtesy of Winter Blast
  • The slide at Detroit's Winter Blast.

The Winter Blast festival has moved again.

The festival, which had already been relocated from downtown Detroit to Royal Oak, will now be held Friday, Feb. 18-Sunday, Feb. 20 in Royal Oak.

Previously, the festival was planned for Friday, Feb. 4-Sunday, Feb. 6.

The organizers said the move was due to the surge of COVID-19 in Michigan.

"With the current COVID rates increasing staffing challenges and supply issues facing sponsors, stakeholders, service providers, and volunteer groups, this festival date adjustment will afford additional time to gather the resources necessary to optimally support Winter Blast’s key activations," the organizers said in a statement. "It also will provide organizers the opportunity to explore alternative open-air heated areas and other activities within the festival footprint."

The festival had been held in downtown Detroit since 2005. Last month, organizers announced it would relocate to Royal Oak after saying it was in danger of being canceled "due to funding challenges" in Detroit.

The Winter Blast Royal Oak presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is planned for the area around the Royal Oak Farmers Market, and is set to include winter-themed activities, a local music showcase, and more.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (Jan. 5-11) Read More

  2. Detroit artist Jonathan Harris strikes a nerve around the world with ‘Critical Race Theory’ painting Read More

  3. Detroit North American International Auto Show eyes 2022 return Read More

  4. Shirley Woodson brings spiritual cleansing to the DIA with 'Shield of the Nile Reflections' Read More

  5. Free Will Astrology (Dec. 29-Jan. 4) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation