The 16th annual Detroit Urban Craft Fair returns with more than 100 vendors and Michigan makers

Detroit Urban Craft Fair returns to Detroit's Masonic Temple.

Life’s a stitch, then you D.I.Y.



Thankfully, the annual indie shopping event aka the Detroit Urban Craft Fair has returned to take the bull-scrap out of the often soulless nightmare that is holiday shopping (because with every trip to Sharper Image to buy a step-dad a neck massager, an angel actually loses its wings).



After a virtual version of the shopping bazaar last year, DUCF will celebrate its 16th year as Michigan’s longest-running indie craft fair that has, in the past, welcomed upwards of 10,000 visitors throughout the crafty AF weekend, all of whom are invited to peruse the more than 100 juried vendors specializing in everything from jewelry, clothing, accessories, home decor, bath products, children’s items, and other contemporary handmade goods.



Opening night will offer some make-and-take crafts as well as a live craft installation and there will also be various giveaways throughout the weekend-long event. For anyone who may be unable to make it to the in-person event (or if all this chatter about the new COVID variant that sounds like the name of a new Marvel villain, Omicron, has you spooked) DUCF will offer a detailed list of its vendors with all the linkage to their online stores and social media pages so you can still support Michigan makers from the safety of your couch/bed/bathtub.

Event runs from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3; 500 Temple St., Detroit; detroiturbancraftfair.com; Tickets are $10 for Friday, $5 on Saturday and Sunday.