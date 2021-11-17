Detroit Zoo welcomes the return of dazzling and festive Wild Lights event

We may be divided on many things, be it political lines, social issues, and whether the world really needs a Tiger King sequel (answer: we don’t), but there is one thing we think is pretty universal: lights are friggin’ cool.
Thanks to Thomas Edison and, well, the Detroit Zoological Society, metro Detroiters can, once again, go feral, er, wild, at the zoo’s annual Wild Lights event, where a portion of the zoo’s campus is transformed into an illuminated wonderland. Who needs a partridge in a pear tree when you have lions, tigers, bears, and more than 5 million LED holiday lights festooning buildings and more than 280 sculptures?
Though Wild Lights is at the zoo, animal exhibits and enclosures will not be open or activated; however, many of the illuminated structures are in the shapes of animals, so that has to count for something. Add some snow, hot cocoa (which will be for sale along with other festive holiday treats), and maybe an edible or two (for the adults, duh) and you might just forget the fact that your Seasonal Affective Disorder is in the driver’s seat. Oh, in addition to the lights, the cost of admission also gives visitors access to The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, which showcases award-winning photography.
Event runs from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on select weeknights and Sundays, and 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from Nov. 20 through Jan. 9 at the Detroit Zoo; 8450 W. 10 Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-541-5717; detroitzoo.org. Tickets are $17-$24, plus $8 for parking. Tickets must be purchased in advance, as there will be no ticket sales at the gate.Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.