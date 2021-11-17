Detroit Zoo welcomes the return of dazzling and festive Wild Lights event

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Detroit Zoological Society.

The Detroit Zoo's annual Wild Lights returns with millions of lights and lots of festive flare.

We may be divided on many things, be it political lines, social issues, and whether the world really needs a Tiger King sequel (answer: we don’t), but there is one thing we think is pretty universal: lights are friggin’ cool.



Thanks to Thomas Edison and, well, the Detroit Zoological Society, metro Detroiters can, once again, go feral, er, wild, at the zoo’s annual Wild Lights event, where a portion of the zoo’s campus is transformed into an illuminated wonderland. Who needs a partridge in a pear tree when you have lions, tigers, bears, and more than 5 million LED holiday lights festooning buildings and more than 280 sculptures?



Though Wild Lights is at the zoo, animal exhibits and enclosures will not be open or activated; however, many of the illuminated structures are in the shapes of animals, so that has to count for something. Add some snow, hot cocoa (which will be for sale along with other festive holiday treats), and maybe an edible or two (for the adults, duh) and you might just forget the fact that your Seasonal Affective Disorder is in the driver’s seat. Oh, in addition to the lights, the cost of admission also gives visitors access to The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, which showcases award-winning photography.



Event runs from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on select weeknights and Sundays, and 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from Nov. 20 through Jan. 9 at the Detroit Zoo; 8450 W. 10 Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-541-5717; detroitzoo.org. Tickets are $17-$24, plus $8 for parking. Tickets must be purchased in advance, as there will be no ticket sales at the gate.