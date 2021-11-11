Big Sean reveals construction has began on multiplex theater in Detroit’s Midtown

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Big Sean.

It’s been three years since rapper Big Sean announced a partnership with Emagine Entertainment to bring an entertainment multiplex to downtown Detroit.

The initial plan was for the 10 to 12 screen theater to open in 2020, but needless to say the pandemic delayed those plans quite a bit.

While speculation began on what this multiplex could include, like a bowling alley and music venue, the location of the venue had yet to be determined. In 2019, it was reported that the theater would be in the Milwaukee Junction neighborhood, but the property was sold.

Despite the hiccups of the last few years, it looks like Big Sean has found a home for the new theater as the rapper took to Instagram to share a photo of the under-construction site. Though the “What A Life” rapper has yet to disclose the location, Crain’s Detroit reported the site of the new theater will be in Midtown near Wayne State’s Campus.

It also seems Big Sean hasn’t derailed from the idea of a multiplex venue as he asked in his IG caption: “[...] what else should I put in here? Arcade? Lounge? Bowling? A intimate venue? Community Center? Let me know”



An official completion or opening date has not been revealed as of yet.



