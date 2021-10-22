Anyway, here's Big Sean covered in bees

click to enlarge Screen grab/YouTube

Big Sean is king bee in his latest video.

Beyoncé might have the Bey-hive, but Detroit's Big Sean is the ultimate bee daddy.Big Sean dropped "What a Life" at midnight on Thursday, his latest collab with Hit-Boy. He followed it up with a music video on Friday and... there's a lot to unpack.In the music video, the zen master of hip-hop does the following: flies through Detroit like a CGI'd to hell Carrie Fisher in; dons a tuxedo while two brides battle it out at the altar/marital fight club; raps on the roof of the Masonic Temple; grades papers in a sweater; carries a payload of money like a boombox; is chased through the streets by a bevy of brides who apparently all want his honey, who later point guns at him; makes an appearance at an auto plant; moonlights as a fitness coach; moonlights as a football coach; and goes full pollen power like fucking Jerry Seinfeld incrossed with Nicolas Cage inas the rapper sits in a chair while covered in 65,000 live bees for reasons that can only be attributed to one of the song's lyrics: "Go ahead then, tell me what your price is/ mine's is 100 B's nigga you can't swipe this."Get it? B's... and... bees?"In the song I said 100 B's, but it was really 65,000 🐝's on me," Big Sean said in an Instagram post. "This not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 bee's on me ... love to the 🐝hive. I just ain't want y'all to think it was some damn effectors or some shit."Don't worry, Sean, we bee-lieve you.Without further adieu, we give you Big Sean covered in bees, er, the video for "What a Life," which you can watch below.