Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Tim Allen isn't voicing Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar movie and people have feelings

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

click to enlarge The battle of the Buzz is all the buzz on Twitter. (L-R) Tim Allen, Chris Evans. - (L-R) DFREE / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM, TINSELTOWN / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • (L-R) DFree / Shutterstock.com, Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com
  • The battle of the Buzz is all the buzz on Twitter. (L-R) Tim Allen, Chris Evans.

One has America's ass, while the other is just an American ass — and only one is the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's upcoming origin story of the iconic plastic space ranger.

Twitter was abuzz Wednesday when Pixar dropped the first teaser trailer for its latest, Lightyear, an animated journey to infinity and beyond. Well, it appears the mega-successful animation studio has moved beyond the use of Michigan actor Tim Allen, who voiced the hardened space ranger in Pixar's first-ever film, 1995's Toy Story, as well as several sequels, shorts, video games, and, of course, merchandise.



It's safe to assume that the studio was not too keen on Allen's, well, where do we start?

The Home Improvement and Last Man Standing star and notable coke dealer (who has, in the past, ratted out his fellow coke dealers in exchange for a shorter sentence) complained about not being able to use the n-word (and defended Paula Deen's use of it), once compared being a conservative in Hollywood to living in Nazi Germany, voiced support for disgraced former president Donald Trump, voiced a campaign ad for two-time GOP Senate loser John James, and once starred in a regrettable Native American stereotype-laced children's comedy Jungle 2 Jungle.
However, there has been no word that Allen has been fired or even replaced officially. So, why enlist Captain America to voice Buzz Lightyear? For one, he's a cutie with a booty, and two, from most media outlets and those who know him intimately, seems like a good dude who spends time saving his hometown theatre company and frequently visits children's hospitals, and helps co-stars with big poofy dresses at award shows.

But, as those in favor of the switcheroo on Twitter point out, Lightyear is actually about the man who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy (both of which are inspired by real-life astronaut Buzz Aldrin, by the way), so not using Allen isn't a betrayal as much as it is one big step for audiences and Pixar.

Others are convinced that it is Allen's conservative views that booted him from the role, and they are not exactly thrilled.
Some people think Twitter is Google apparently:
Meanwhile, a lot of folks are stoked to have Evans aboard.

Some more than others.
Mr. Allen, any response?

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

