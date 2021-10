Tim Allen isn't voicing Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar movie and people have feelings

click to enlarge (L-R) DFree / Shutterstock.com, Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

The battle of the Buzz is all the buzz on Twitter. (L-R) Tim Allen, Chris Evans.

To infinity and … 🚀 Experience the origin story of a Space Ranger in @Pixar’s #Lightyear, in theaters Summer 2022. 💫 pic.twitter.com/PxW6SUcfj4 — Disney (@Disney) October 27, 2021

Such Disrespect Towards Tim Allen @Disney You Casted Chris Evans & Not The One Who’s Been The Iconic Voice Of Everyone’s Favorite Space Cadet For Over 25 Years https://t.co/NUJf49hTXE — MothCulture (@Moth_Culture) October 27, 2021

replacing tim allen with chris evans… silencing conservative voices https://t.co/SZxQKVtQwu — carrigan shipley (@local__mom) October 27, 2021

If you can't get Tim Allen to do a Buzz #Lightyear movie.. then don't do a Buzz Lightyear movie. — 2021 PREMIERS 🏆 (@SeanBalor) October 27, 2021

Wait...no Tim Allen? That just absolutely ruins it for me. What a shame. — Vicarious One (@VicariousOneV2) October 27, 2021

They threw out Tim Allen like a dog! Disrespectful! https://t.co/6PaeukhJet — Jarret (@MrThejarret) October 27, 2021

WHAT WAS WRONG WITH TIM ALLEN YOU FUCKING IDIOT AHHHH https://t.co/FMS8DJS0RA — gabe (@ndneighbour) October 27, 2021

Replacing Tim Allen with Chris Evans is like replacing a Ferrari 250 GTO with a neti pot. #Lightyear — Piper Ludlow (@LudlowPiper) October 27, 2021

Why is Tim Allen bad? — Matt (@Matt13404540) October 27, 2021

Tim Allen sounds better already. https://t.co/seXCUCmmqH — Youssef Othman (@DoNotCallMeJoe) October 27, 2021

Chris Evans is a massive upgrade over Tim Allen in literally everything. https://t.co/vBXRsegIs4 — Mike Sarzo 🏳️‍🌈 (@mikesarzo) October 27, 2021

And 100% less of Tim Allen. Win win. — Hated Dad. (@N9_L5) October 27, 2021

Tim Allen is a pure douche canoe. Chris Evans is absolutely an UPGRADE, yes all caps! #Lightyear — Tia M (@MizLicketySplit) October 27, 2021

Glad Chris Evans is got the Buzz gig, throw that rat bastard Tim Allen to the wolves — Colby Mcdaniels (@Colby_McDan) October 27, 2021

Tim Allen recently released a statement on Chris Evans being selected to voice Buzz Lightyear in his new movie. See below: https://t.co/4jYLT5ffm9 — Lord Falconis | Neurodiverse Lives Matter (@TheLordFalconis) October 27, 2021

One has America's ass , while the other is just an American ass — and only one is the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's upcoming origin story of the iconic plastic space ranger.Twitter was abuzz Wednesday when Pixar dropped the first teaser trailer for its latest,, an animated journey to infinity and beyond. Well, it appears the mega-successful animation studio has moved beyond the use of Michigan actor Tim Allen, who voiced the hardened space ranger in Pixar's first-ever film, 1995's, as well as several sequels, shorts, video games, and, of course, merchandise.It's safe to assume that the studio was not too keen on Allen's, well, where do we start?Theandstar and notable coke dealer (who has, in the past, ratted out his fellow coke dealers in exchange for a shorter sentence) complained about not being able to use the n-word (and defended Paula Deen's use of it), once compared being a conservative in Hollywood to living in Nazi Germany , voiced support for disgraced former president Donald Trump, voiced a campaign ad for two-time GOP Senate loser John James, and once starred in a regrettable Native American stereotype-laced children's comedyHowever, there has been no word that Allen has been fired or even replaced officially. So, why enlist Captain America to voice Buzz Lightyear? For one, he's a cutie with a booty, and two, from most media outlets and those who know him intimately, seems like a good dude who spends time saving his hometown theatre company and frequently visits children's hospitals, and helps co-stars with big poofy dresses at award shows But, as those in favor of the switcheroo on Twitter point out,is actually about thewho inspired the Buzz Lightyear(both of which are inspired by real-life astronaut Buzz Aldrin, by the way), sousing Allen isn't a betrayal as much as it is one big step for audiencesPixar.Others are convinced that it is Allen's conservative views that booted him from the role, and they are not exactly thrilled.Some people think Twitter is Google apparently:Meanwhile, a lot of folks are stoked to have Evans aboard.Some more than others.Mr. Allen, any response?