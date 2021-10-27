Tim Allen isn't voicing Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar movie and people have feelings

To infinity and … 🚀 Experience the origin story of a Space Ranger in @Pixar’s #Lightyear, in theaters Summer 2022. 💫 pic.twitter.com/PxW6SUcfj4— Disney (@Disney) October 27, 2021
Such Disrespect Towards Tim Allen @Disney You Casted Chris Evans & Not The One Who’s Been The Iconic Voice Of Everyone’s Favorite Space Cadet For Over 25 Years https://t.co/NUJf49hTXE— MothCulture (@Moth_Culture) October 27, 2021
replacing tim allen with chris evans… silencing conservative voices https://t.co/SZxQKVtQwu— carrigan shipley (@local__mom) October 27, 2021
If you can't get Tim Allen to do a Buzz #Lightyear movie.. then don't do a Buzz Lightyear movie.— 2021 PREMIERS 🏆 (@SeanBalor) October 27, 2021
Wait...no Tim Allen? That just absolutely ruins it for me. What a shame.— Vicarious One (@VicariousOneV2) October 27, 2021
They threw out Tim Allen like a dog! Disrespectful! https://t.co/6PaeukhJet— Jarret (@MrThejarret) October 27, 2021
WHAT WAS WRONG WITH TIM ALLEN YOU FUCKING IDIOT AHHHH https://t.co/FMS8DJS0RA— gabe (@ndneighbour) October 27, 2021
Some people think Twitter is Google apparently:
Replacing Tim Allen with Chris Evans is like replacing a Ferrari 250 GTO with a neti pot. #Lightyear— Piper Ludlow (@LudlowPiper) October 27, 2021
Why is Tim Allen bad?— Matt (@Matt13404540) October 27, 2021
Tim Allen sounds better already. https://t.co/seXCUCmmqH— Youssef Othman (@DoNotCallMeJoe) October 27, 2021
Chris Evans is a massive upgrade over Tim Allen in literally everything. https://t.co/vBXRsegIs4— Mike Sarzo 🏳️🌈 (@mikesarzo) October 27, 2021
And 100% less of Tim Allen. Win win.— Hated Dad. (@N9_L5) October 27, 2021
Some more than others.
Tim Allen is a pure douche canoe. Chris Evans is absolutely an UPGRADE, yes all caps! #Lightyear— Tia M (@MizLicketySplit) October 27, 2021
Mr. Allen, any response?
Glad Chris Evans is got the Buzz gig, throw that rat bastard Tim Allen to the wolves— Colby Mcdaniels (@Colby_McDan) October 27, 2021
Tim Allen recently released a statement on Chris Evans being selected to voice Buzz Lightyear in his new movie. See below: https://t.co/4jYLT5ffm9— Lord Falconis | Neurodiverse Lives Matter (@TheLordFalconis) October 27, 2021
