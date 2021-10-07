Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 7, 2021

The Scene

Macomb County announces its first-ever Pride Festival in downtown Mount Clemens

Posted By on Thu, Oct 7, 2021 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge Macomb County Pride President Phil Gilchrist completing an interview during a Pride Picnic in Sterling Heights, June 2021. - COURTESY OF MACOMB COUNTY PRIDE
  • Courtesy of Macomb County Pride
  • Macomb County Pride President Phil Gilchrist completing an interview during a Pride Picnic in Sterling Heights, June 2021.

Macomb County — the county that basically handed former President Donald T*ump the 2016 election — is finally seeing rainbows.

Macomb County announced that it will host its inaugural, grassroots Pride Festival to celebrate its LGBTQAI+ community Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 17 in downtown Mount Clemens.



The festival, which is described in a press release to be "inclusive" and "filled with good vibes," will get to a boozy start on Friday with a Pride pub crawl. Throughout the weekend, the festival will feature a family-friendly street fair with vendors as well as non-profit resources, drag queen storytime, and a roster of live performances from artists like DJ Emily Rogers, Mae James, Alise King, Kelly Zullo, James Taylor, Jr., Sing Out Detroit, and eclectic folk-rock outfit Nikki Holland & the Dirty Elizabeths, in addition to drag performances hosted by Crystal Harding, who will also host a ticketed drag brunch at Gumbo's on Sunday.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to receive their COVID-19 vaccine via a mobile vaccination clinic courtesy of the Henry Ford Health System. (In Macomb County, 50.9% of residents are fully vaccinated.)

Phil Gilchirst, who serves as Macomb County Pride President, will join Mount Clemens Mayor Laura Kropp and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackle to formally kick off the county's first pride fest with remarks at noon, joined by Congressman Andy Levin and Macomb County pride board member and Rachel Crandall-Crocker, founder of the International Transgender Day of Visibility (March 31).

While it may seem odd to hold a pride festival in the fall, this year, it became the norm. Many of this year's annual pride celebrations were rescheduled from June, which is recognized as Pride Month, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Events like Motor City Pride and Ferndale Pride were moved to September and October.

To learn more about Macomb County Pride or to purchase tickets to Sunday's drag brunch, visit macombcountypride.com/pride2021.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

No, the pandemic isn’t the new normal
James Bond is canceled
Michigan Republicans clash over Trump’s future in the party
Nothing is off limits for Bianca Del Rio, drag’s hurricane of hate
Our democracy is failing. Here’s how we can (but probably won’t) fix it.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The ‘hardships and tribulations’ of Bloomfield Hills inspires local streetwear brand Read More

  2. James Bond is canceled Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (Oct. 6-12) Read More

  4. Nelly and Ludacris will warm up Detroit's Fox Theatre this December for 105.1 Bounce's Holiday Heat Read More

  5. It's showtime — Redford Theatre hosts 'Beetlejuice' screening and shadowcast Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation