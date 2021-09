Revisit David Byrne's 'big suit' with screening of 'Stop Making Sense' at Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater

click to enlarge Screen grab/YouTube

'Stop Making Sense' actually makes total sense.

Dancing with a lamp never looked so good.

Arguably the greatest concert film ever made, and, by some analysis, what could serve as the blueprint for the anti-concert concert film, Jonathan Demme’sis 88 minutes of near perfection. Demme filmed the David Byrne-fronted Talking Heads over a four-night run in Hollywood in support of the band’s stunning fifth record,, resulting in a once in a lifetime audio-visual experience with elegantly sparse staging, emotive lighting, Byrne’s signature noodle-y physicality, and, of course, the iconic "big suit."The screening is a great opportunity for anyone who may have missed out on Byrne’s "American Utopia" tour in which the 69-year-old brought to Detroit’s Fox Theatre in 2018 and will return to Broadway this year.

Screening begins at 10 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 24 at the Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-8397; michtheater.org; Tickets are $10.50 or $8.50 for students, seniors, and veterans.