Grant Hill and Fila unveil two new basketball courts in Detroit

Former Detroit Piston and NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill has teamed up with sportswear brand Fila to help kids on Detroit’s Eastside live out their best hoop dreams.
The design on the basketball courts might look familiar to many of us as its painted teal, yellow, and red with 33 blazed on the court as a homage to Hill’s time as a Detroit Piston.
To celebrate the opening of the courts, Chandler Park Conservancy is hosting a 3-on-3 youth basketball tournament on Sunday, Sept. 26. All players participating in the tournament must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours prior to the event.
The first court Fila and Hill refurbished was Hillsdale Park in Durham, North Carolina, the home of Duke University where Hill attended college.Hill was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1994 after graduating from Duke University. It was during that time that Hill landed a five year, multi-million dollar contract with sneaker company, Fila. Hill went on to play for the NBA for nearly 20 years before retiring in 2013 after 19 seasons. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.
#ChandlerPark #Detroit EastSide...Stay tuned. More to come... @FILAUSA https://t.co/fnx5qWdNg4— grant hill (@realgranthill33) September 18, 2021
