Grant Hill and Fila unveil two new basketball courts in Detroit

click to enlarge Screengrab via Chandler Park Conservancy / YouTube

Former Detroit Piston Grant Hill and sportswear brand FILA unveil new basketball courts at Chandler Park on Detroit's Eastside.

Former Detroit Piston and NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill has teamed up with sportswear brand Fila to help kids on Detroit’s Eastside live out their best hoop dreams.

Fila and The Tamia & Grant Hill Foundation in partnership with the City of Detroit Parks, Recreation Division, and the Chandler Park Conservancy have unveiled the new basketball courts which were built from the ground up and come complete with new surfaces and backboards.

The design on the basketball courts might look familiar to many of us as its painted teal, yellow, and red with 33 blazed on the court as a homage to Hill’s time as a Detroit Piston.

To celebrate the opening of the courts, Chandler Park Conservancy is hosting a 3-on-3 youth basketball tournament on Sunday, Sept. 26. All players participating in the tournament must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours prior to the event.

The first court Fila and Hill refurbished was Hillsdale Park in Durham, North Carolina, the home of Duke University where Hill attended college.

Hill was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1994 after graduating from Duke University. It was during that time that Hill landed a five year, multi-million dollar contract with sneaker company, Fila. Hill went on to play for the NBA for nearly 20 years before retiring in 2013 after 19 seasons. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.