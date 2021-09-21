Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Grant Hill and Fila unveil two new basketball courts in Detroit

Posted By on Tue, Sep 21, 2021 at 4:23 PM

click to enlarge Former Detroit Piston Grant Hill and sportswear brand FILA unveil new basketball courts at Chandler Park on Detroit's Eastside. - SCREENGRAB VIA CHANDLER PARK CONSERVANCY / YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab via Chandler Park Conservancy / YouTube
  • Former Detroit Piston Grant Hill and sportswear brand FILA unveil new basketball courts at Chandler Park on Detroit's Eastside.

Former Detroit Piston and NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill has teamed up with sportswear brand Fila to help kids on Detroit’s Eastside live out their best hoop dreams.



Fila and The Tamia & Grant Hill Foundation in partnership with the City of Detroit Parks, Recreation Division, and the Chandler Park Conservancy have unveiled the new basketball courts which were built from the ground up and come complete with new surfaces and backboards.

The design on the basketball courts might look familiar to many of us as its painted teal, yellow, and red with 33 blazed on the court as a homage to Hill’s time as a Detroit Piston.

To celebrate the opening of the courts, Chandler Park Conservancy is hosting a 3-on-3 youth basketball tournament on Sunday, Sept. 26. All players participating in the tournament must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours prior to the event.

The first court Fila and Hill refurbished was Hillsdale Park in Durham, North Carolina, the home of Duke University where Hill attended college.

Hill was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1994 after graduating from Duke University. It was during that time that Hill landed a five year, multi-million dollar contract with sneaker company, Fila. Hill went on to play for the NBA for nearly 20 years before retiring in 2013 after 19 seasons. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan's possibly haunted Eloise Asylum enlists Alice Cooper to unveil new high-tech haunted attractions Read More

  2. Ferndale's DIY Street Fair returns with art, booze, and tunes by the High Strung, Mac Saturn, the Verve Pipe, and more Read More

  3. NYT reporter and creator of the '1619 Project' Nikole Hannah-Jones to visit U-M to discuss its impact Read More

  4. A documentary about Detroit’s faded Boblo Island history weaves a stranger-than-fiction ‘Ferry Tale’ Read More

  5. Detroit takes the runway at New York Fashion Week S/S 2022 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 22, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation