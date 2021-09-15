First annual FrankenFest will celebrate all things spooky at Detroit's Historic Fort Wayne

If the last year has you feeling like a zombie, you’re not alone.
But good news is the witching season is upon us, and there is no shortage of spooktastic soirees to haunt. Kicking off the madness a wee early (or, if you’re a freak like us, right on time) is the first-ever FrankenFest.
Brother and sister team Jerry Jodloski and Krista Johnston are behind this single-day Halloween-themed celebration at Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne, which will feature more than 75 artist and vendors offering spooky wares, including illustrations, paintings, photography, ceramics, novelties, literary works, clothing, jewelry, and maybe some dark magic that should only be wielded by experienced witches and warlocks.
There will be food trucks, too, as well as exhibits like a killer car show and aerial performances by D3 Circus. Are you afraid of ghosts? Paranormal mExperts, Ghostbusters Detroit, and the Michigan Mystery Machine will be on site for all your ghost-hunting needs.
Event runs from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 18 at Historic Fort Wayne; 6325 W. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; frankenfest.com. Event is free.Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.