Wednesday, September 15, 2021

First annual FrankenFest will celebrate all things spooky at Detroit's Historic Fort Wayne

Posted By on Wed, Sep 15, 2021 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge The first annual FrankenFest will spook up Detroit's Fort Wayne and will feature 75 vendors, including Art Fig Photog. - ART AND PHOTOGRAPHY BY ART FIG PHOTOG.
If the last year has you feeling like a zombie, you’re not alone.



But good news is the witching season is upon us, and there is no shortage of spooktastic soirees to haunt. Kicking off the madness a wee early (or, if you’re a freak like us, right on time) is the first-ever FrankenFest.

Brother and sister team Jerry Jodloski and Krista Johnston are behind this single-day Halloween-themed celebration at Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne, which will feature more than 75 artist and vendors offering spooky wares, including illustrations, paintings, photography, ceramics, novelties, literary works, clothing, jewelry, and maybe some dark magic that should only be wielded by experienced witches and warlocks.

There will be food trucks, too, as well as exhibits like a killer car show and aerial performances by D3 Circus. Are you afraid of ghosts? Paranormal mExperts, Ghostbusters Detroit, and the Michigan Mystery Machine will be on site for all your ghost-hunting needs.

Event runs from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 18 at Historic Fort Wayne; 6325 W. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; frankenfest.com. Event is free.

