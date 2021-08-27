Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 27, 2021

Hey, you — Metro Times is seeking fall digital and editorial interns

Posted By on Fri, Aug 27, 2021 at 4:23 PM

click to enlarge Metro Times is seeking editorial and digital interns. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Metro Times is seeking editorial and digital interns.

Looking for an opportunity to build your writing portfolio while getting college credit? Then look no further, because Metro Times is currently seeking 2021 digital and editorial interns.

As an editorial intern, you'll have the opportunity to develop your writing skills while gaining newsroom experience. Do you want to pursue music journalism? Investigative reporting? Maybe you're a writer with an interest in metro Detroit's ever-evolving food scene. Or if you’re looking to create online content and work behind the scenes, there are opportunities for you, too. A Metro Times intern will have the chance to work one-on-one with our staff, meaning you won't be reduced to running errands and stressing about getting our high-maintenance coffee orders correct.

In addition to weekly assignments, you'll have the chance to pitch stories, report on breaking news, transcribe interviews, edit copy, and much more.

A successful candidate possesses the following qualities:

• A highly motivated and positive can-do attitude

• A penchant for storytelling and content creation

• Strong writing skills with a clearly defined voice

• Active on social media including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok

• Experience digging for news stories

• Familiarity with AP Style

• Available approximately 10-15 hours per week from September through December to work remotely.

For more information about the internship, please see our FAQs page. Please note, this internship may be applied toward college credit, however, you need not be a college student to apply.

To apply, please send a résumé and cover letter along with three recent writing examples to internships@metrotimes.com. The deadline to apply is Sept. 10.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (Aug. 25-31) Read More

  2. Blake’s Cider Dayze, Hazel Park Art Fair, Boyz II Men, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week Read More

  3. El Club is giving away free tickets to the newly vaccinated Read More

  4. A new e-scooter company launched in Detroit with a 'community-first' mission Read More

  5. Hazel Park Art Fair returns to Green Acres Park with more than 70 featured artists Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Aug. 25, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation