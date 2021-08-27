Hey, you — Metro Times is seeking fall digital and editorial interns

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Metro Times is seeking editorial and digital interns.

Looking for an opportunity to build your writing portfolio while getting college credit? Then look no further, because Metro Times is currently seeking 2021 digital and editorial interns.

As an editorial intern, you'll have the opportunity to develop your writing skills while gaining newsroom experience. Do you want to pursue music journalism? Investigative reporting? Maybe you're a writer with an interest in metro Detroit's ever-evolving food scene. Or if you’re looking to create online content and work behind the scenes, there are opportunities for you, too. A Metro Times intern will have the chance to work one-on-one with our staff, meaning you won't be reduced to running errands and stressing about getting our high-maintenance coffee orders correct.

In addition to weekly assignments, you'll have the chance to pitch stories, report on breaking news, transcribe interviews, edit copy, and much more.

A successful candidate possesses the following qualities:

• A highly motivated and positive can-do attitude

• A penchant for storytelling and content creation

• Strong writing skills with a clearly defined voice

• Active on social media including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok

• Experience digging for news stories

• Familiarity with AP Style

• Available approximately 10-15 hours per week from September through December to work remotely.

For more information about the internship, please see our FAQs page. Please note, this internship may be applied toward college credit, however, you need not be a college student to apply.

To apply, please send a résumé and cover letter along with three recent writing examples to internships@metrotimes.com. The deadline to apply is Sept. 10.