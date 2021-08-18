Natalie Wadlington’s 'Pooled' explores fragility and crisis through bold and whimsical paintings

If you’ve found that your emotions are less contained these days and spill over from time to time, you’re not alone.
Through painting, California native and Texas-based artist Natalie Wadlington explores existentialism, environmentalism, the fragility of human-nature relationships, and the anxiety that manifests as a result. Wadlington’s latest exhibition, Pooled, tells the story of a fictional neighborhood outside of California’s Bay Area, where humans’ obsession with expansion and control have reshaped the natural landscape.
But don’t expect to see all gloom and doom from Wadlington, as she incorporates a sense of whimsy and childlike wonderment into her colorful paintings. Water is another recurring theme throughout the pieces featured in Pooled as a way to underhandedly communicate the various ways we engage with water and our precarious relationship with the precious resource.
Opening reception 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 and runs through Saturday, Sep. 18; Library Street Collective, 1274 Library St., Detroit; 313-600-7443; lscgallery.com. Admission is free.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.