The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

The Scene

Eminem tapped to portray White Boy Rick in 50 Cent's upcoming Starz series

Posted By on Tue, Aug 17, 2021 at 11:35 AM

click to enlarge Eminem will portray White Boy Rick for 50 Cent's - (L-R) KATHY HUTCHINS/SHUTTERSTOCK.COM, MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
  • (L-R) Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com, Michigan Department of Corrections
  • Eminem will portray White Boy Rick for 50 Cent's
What's slim, shady, and white all over?

Eminem, 48, has been tapped to portray Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr. in BMF, rapper 50 Cent's upcoming Starz series inspired by a real-life Detroit crime family.



The performance will mark the first small screen appearance for the Detroit "Rap God" since 2010, when Eminem appeared as himself on the HBO series Entourage. We need not forget that Eminem is also an Academy Award-winning performer after he landed an Oscar in 2003 for Best Original Song for the anthemic "Lose Yourself" from his 2002 semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile, which he starred as Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith.

The series, which is set to premiere on Sep. 26, focuses on Detroit's Black Mafia Family, led by brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory in the 1980s. The timeline, of course, coincides with the highly publicized  conviction of Wershe.

At 14, as the youngest FBI informant ever, Wershe helped bring down a cocaine trafficking ring. But after the FBI didn't need him anymore, Wershe stayed in the drug world and was eventually busted selling cocaine himself at the age of 17. In 1988, Wersh was sentenced to life in prison due to Michigan's "650-Lifer Law" which gave life sentences for anyone found possessing 650 or more grams of cocaine or heroin.

Wershe was paroled from a Michigan prison in 2017 but instead of being set free, Wershe was sent to prison in Florida to do time for a 2006 conviction stemming from his involvement in a car theft ring while jailed.

He was set free on July 20, 2020 at the age of 51.

Eminem in BMF will be the latest portrayal of Wershe, following  2018's dimly received biopic White Boy Rick starring Matthew McConaughey. However, Em's take on Wershe appears to be a minor guest starring role in the series.

Earlier this summer, Wershe and his attorney announced his plans to sue the FBI and Detroit Police Department for alleged child abuse, after they “put him amongst gangsters, killers, drug dealers and thrust him into the world of drug trafficking, and then all turned on him to cover up the illegal and embarrassing nature of their conduct.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More The Scene »

Trending

Cori Bush forced Democrats to be accountable. And that’s exactly what Big Money feared in Nina Turner.
Free Will Astrology (Aug. 11-17)
DSO goes ‘Star Wars,’ Charivari, Ribs and R&B, and more things to do in Detroit this week
Pandemic talk
Why does it feel like so many tours skip Detroit? It’s complicated.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Live Nation announces proof of vaccination requirements for The Fillmore and Saint Andrew’s Hall Read More

  2. TikTok user goes viral after giving a tour of Detroit apartment building's horror movie-worthy laundry room Read More

  3. Big Sean’s D.O.N. Weekend returns to Detroit Read More

  4. Darkroom Detroit resumes in-person film and photography workshops Read More

  5. Free Will Astrology (Aug. 11-17) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Aug. 18, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation