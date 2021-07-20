Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

‘​​White Boy Rick’ to sue FBI, Detroit police for alleged child abuse

Posted By on Tue, Jul 20, 2021 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge Richard Wershe Jr.'s mugshot circa 1987, left, and circa 2012, right. - MICHIGAN DEPT. OF CORRECTIONS
  • Michigan Dept. of Corrections
  • Richard Wershe Jr.'s mugshot circa 1987, left, and circa 2012, right.

Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr., who spent more than three decades in prison for a drug conviction, plans to sue the FBI and Detroit Police Department for alleged child abuse, his attorney announced Monday.

Attorney Nabih Ayad said the FBI and Detroit police recruited Wershe to snitch at the age of 14, “putting him amongst gangsters, killers, drug dealers and thrust him into the world of drug trafficking, and then all turned on him to cover up the illegal and embarrassing nature of their conduct.”



"Consequently, Wershe also holds the record as the longest-serving prisoner convicted as a juvenile on a nonhomicide offense in the State of Michigan: 32 years and 7 months; his entire adult life,” Ayad said in a news release. “Wershe was shot while acting as a confidential informant for the FBI and DPD at age 15, and, outrageously, they continued to use him to infiltrate high-level drug gangs in Detroit in the 1980s after this attempted assassination."

Ayad plans to discuss the federal lawsuit at a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, which marks the one-year anniversary of Wershe’s release from a Florida prison.

At 14, as the youngest FBI informant ever, Wershe helped bring down a cocaine trafficking ring. But after the FBI didn't need him anymore, Wershe stayed in the drug world and was eventually busted selling cocaine himself at the age of 17.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 1988, when the war on drugs was cruel and unforgiving. As attitudes toward drugs evolved, Wershe was paroled from a Michigan prison in 2017.

Instead of being set free, Wershe was sent to a Florida prison to serve time for a 2006 conviction for his role in a car theft ring while locked up in Michigan. He was set free on July 20, 2020.

Ayad said it’s time to hold law enforcement accountable for how they treated Wershe.

"Wershe's story has been told in the media, multiple film documentaries, and a Hollywood movie yet, despite the public outcry as to the government's abuse of him, he has yet to receive justice," Ayad said. "For conduct that was not of his free will, but that of a minor who has been used, abused, reused, and re-abused by those that have sworn to protect and serve this country."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

ICYMI: Michiganders may have to pay back pandemic benefits, how Dan Gilbert avoids paying taxes, and the best of the rest of the news
Billionaires in space
Ann Arbor Art Fair, Detroit Festival of Books, and more things to do in Detroit this week
Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist detained in Myanmar, offers a glimpse at what happens when an authoritarian coup is successful
‘Lillith’ is a diamond in the gory rough, and a smattering of other flicks to stream now
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Released after 48 years in prison, former Golden Gloves boxing champ Ray Gray to be honored at Bert’s Warehouse Read More

  2. John James delves into Britney Spears’ conservatorship with bumbling comparison to liberal policies Read More

  3. Detroit City Council debates ballot initiative for reparations for Black residents Read More

  4. Here’s what could happen in Michigan if Roe v. Wade is overturned Read More

  5. ICYMI: Michiganders may have to pay back pandemic benefits, how Dan Gilbert avoids paying taxes, and the best of the rest of the news Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation