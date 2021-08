Dave Chappelle adds three more shows at the Fillmore, will tape Netflix special in Detroit

click to enlarge Netflix

Comedian Dave Chappelle will be performing four live shows at the Fillmore Detroit this month.

Dave Chappelle has come a long way from his "I'm Rick James, bitch!" days, which is to say the 47-year-old global comedy superstar, and notorious button-pusher, line-crosser, and the guy who jokingly praised COVID-19 for forcing "murderous whites" to stay indoors is unstoppable.

Detroit is going to have a hard time stopping Chappelle next week because the Yellow Springs, Ohio resident just announced an additional three performances to his previously announced four performance run to reopen Detroit's Fillmore which has been closed since March 2020.Wait, there's more.The performances on Thursday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 15 will be filmed for Chappelle's fifth Netflix special and his tenth overall since his debut HBO special,in 2000.As is the case with most Chappelle performances, no cell phones, recording devices, or smart watches will be allowed into the show. If you choose to bring a prohibited device, they will be placed in a locked Yondr pouch which can be unlocked at designated stations in the lobby of the Fillmore.Additionally, attendees will be subject to a rapid COVID-19 test before entry.The initial run of shows Tuesday, Aug. 10-Thursday, Aug. 12 are already on sale but are largely sold out, save for verified resale tickets which are going for $150+ per ticket.The new batch of dates Friday, Aug. 13-Sunday, Aug. 15 go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 via Ticketmaster.com Anyway, here's a video of Dave Chappelle "singing" Radiohead's "Creep" with the Foo Fighters at Madison Square Garden in June.