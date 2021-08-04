The Scene

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

The Scene

Motor City Car Crawl will transform Downtown Detroit into a motorheads' dream

Posted By on Wed, Aug 4, 2021 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge Car enthusiasts don't have to wait until next year's North American International Auto Show to get their car fix. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com
  • Car enthusiasts don't have to wait until next year's North American International Auto Show to get their car fix.

The Motor City is thirsty for cars.

Not only is it impossible to get your hands on a new — or used — set of wheels, thanks to an international chip shortage, but we’ve also been deprived of popular events aimed at car enthusiasts, namely the North American International Auto Show, which has been canceled for the second year in a row.

Fret not, as the Detroit Auto Dealers Association and the Downtown Detroit Partnership are teaming up to satisfy our need for speed, er, cars with the Motor City Car Crawl. Described as a sprawling, walkable, citywide event, the Motor City Car Crawl will showcase new cars throughout the downtown area, including Beacon Park, Cadillac Square, Campus Martius, Spirit Plaza, Capitol Park, and Grand Circus Park. The event is free, however, there is a ticketed event on Saturday, Aug. 7 that will benefit eight local children’s charities.

Event runs from noon-9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, noon-10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7, and noon-5 p.m. at Campus Martius; naias.com/motorcity-car-crawl. Event is free, Saturday’s charity gala is $250

