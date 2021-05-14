The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 14, 2021

The Scene

Detroit Historical Society is collecting stories from metro Detroiters for massive oral history archives

Posted By on Fri, May 14, 2021 at 10:20 AM

Detroit Historical Society's 1967 exhibit. - COURTESY DAN LIJANA
  • Courtesy Dan Lijana
  • Detroit Historical Society's 1967 exhibit.

If anything has been gleaned from the Detroit Historical Society's massive and award-winning project, Detroit 67: Perspectives, which compiled more than 500 firsthand accounts from metro Detroiters about the summer of 1967 (the largest archive ever compiled on the subject, by the way, for which they are still accepting submissions), it is that everyone experiences events, both big and small, a bit differently.

In an effort to expand upon its oral history archives, the Detroit Historical Society is seeking stories for two ongoing projects, both of which focus on the personal experiences and perspectives of Detroit area residents.



Neighborhoods: Where Detroit Lives invites current and former Detroit residents, including business owners and employees, to reflect on their experiences in different areas of the city, noting the changing economic and cultural landscape of Detroit and how that has impacted, impaired, or inspired them. Per a press release, “these personal stories will ensure that the character of Detroit's many enclaves is preserved.”

The Detroit Historical Society is also launching Detroit Responds: Stories from the time of COVID-19. For this project, the Detroit Historical Society is seeking stories about confronting social, economic, educational, or health challenges and loss, as more than 19,633 Michigan residents have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Detroit Historical Society ensures that no story, account, or experience is “too small to contribute.” All submissions, however, will become part of the organization's permanent and public collection, which can be viewed online.

To submit audio recordings and/or written stories visit OralHistory.DetroitHistorical.org. Interested participants may also call 313-833-7912 or email williamw@detroithistorical.org to schedule a one-on-one interview with an oral historian.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More The Scene »

Trending

The judgment of history
Moms behind bars: Photo project shines light on how Michigan’s criminal justice system fails families
Detroit is an island of vaccine hesitancy
Savage Love: Dramatis personae
Free Will Astrology (May 12-18)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Beloved off-air TV show 'Martin' to release Detroit Pistons merch collab Read More

  2. Free Will Astrology (May 12-18) Read More

  3. You can learn about sea shanties on historic sailing tours on the Detroit River Read More

  4. Eastern Market's Flower Day grows into extended 'Flower Season' event Read More

  5. Popular interactive Jim Henson exhibit heading to the Henry Ford this summer Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 12, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation