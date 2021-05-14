Friday, May 14, 2021
Detroit Historical Society is collecting stories from metro Detroiters for massive oral history archives
Posted
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Fri, May 14, 2021 at 10:20 AM
-
Courtesy Dan Lijana
-
Detroit Historical Society's 1967 exhibit.
In an effort to expand upon its oral history archives, the Detroit Historical Society is seeking stories for two ongoing projects, both of which focus on the personal experiences and perspectives of Detroit area residents.
Neighborhoods: Where Detroit Lives
invites current and former Detroit residents, including business owners and employees, to reflect on their experiences in different areas of the city, noting the changing economic and cultural landscape of Detroit and how that has impacted, impaired, or inspired them. Per a press release, “these personal stories will ensure that the character of Detroit's many enclaves is preserved.”
The Detroit Historical Society is also launching Detroit Responds: Stories from the time of COVID-19
. For this project, the Detroit Historical Society is seeking stories about confronting social, economic, educational, or health challenges and loss, as more than 19,633 Michigan residents have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
The Detroit Historical Society ensures that no story, account, or experience is “too small to contribute.” All submissions, however, will become part of the organization's permanent and public collection, which can be viewed online.
To submit audio recordings and/or written stories visit OralHistory.DetroitHistorical.org
. Interested participants may also call 313-833-7912 or email williamw@detroithistorical.org to schedule a one-on-one interview with an oral historian.
