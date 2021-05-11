You can learn about sea shanties on historic sailing tours on the Detroit River

Courtesy photo

The Appledore IV.

If you’re like us, you may have been scratching your head at the random rise in popularity of old-timey sea shanties among the TikTok-using youth. Well, thanks to Detroit History Tours, you might just learn a thing or two.



Detroit History Tours is bringing back its legendary boat tours on the 85-foot-long tall schooner the Appledore IV, following the cancellation of last year’s boat season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded in 2015 by Bailey Sisoy-Moore, Detroit History Tours offers educational tours throughout the Motor City and, for its 2021 return, Detroit History Tours will host four different three-hour story-packed sailing tours along the Detroit River: History Under Sail; Great Lakes Ecology and Knot Tying; Mariners Songs and Sea Shanties; and the Stargazing Sail, which appears to already be sold out.



Only 30 guests are allowed per tour, and the boat will be sanitized between excursions. Guests are also invited to bring their own booze and food, and tours are scheduled to go from May 13-30 and again from Sept. 10-27.

Tours take place Thu. May 13-30 and depart from the Port of Detroit; 130 Atwater S.t, Detroit; 313-539-7377; detroithistorytours.com. Tickets are $72-$92.

