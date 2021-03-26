The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 26, 2021

The Scene

Detroit Film Theatre's popular Oscar shorts showcase goes virtual

Posted By on Fri, Mar 26, 2021 at 10:42 AM

click to enlarge 'Two Distant Strangers' is up for Best Live Action Short at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. - SCREENGRAB/YOUTUBE VIA DIRTY ROBBER PRODUCTIONS
  • Screengrab/YouTube via Dirty Robber Productions
  • 'Two Distant Strangers' is up for Best Live Action Short at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards.

And the winner is ... your couch?

That's right, folks. While your favorite celebs prepare to get decked out in David Yurman jewels, Prada suits, and Gucci gowns for the big event on April 25, you will be, well, attempting to scrub out a Nutella stain fr0m your favorite Target sweatpants with one hand while continuing to inhale Nutella straight from the jar with the other.



But this doesn't mean you can't bask in the creativity of some of those Oscar-nominated short films from the comfort of your couch that has basically been reshaped by your flaccid body. Sigh.

Anyway, the Detroit Film Theatre will continue its popular — and often sold-out — tradition of screening all of the 93rd Annual Academy Award-nominated animated, live-action, and documentary short films, only this time, it's virtual.

For this year's viewing, you can purchase tickets starting April 2 for individual categories, which are $12, or all three, which are available to stream for $30. Once purchased, you will have the option to screen the films anytime from April 2-25. A portion of the ticket purchase goes to support the DFT.

See the complete list of short films and their trailers below. To learn more about the program and ticketing updates visit dia.org/oscarshorts21.

Animated shorts:
  • Burrow (USA, 6 min.)
  • Genius Loci (France, 16 min.)
  • If Anything Happens I Love You (USA, 12 min.)
  • Opera (USA, 9 min.)
  • Yes-People (Iceland, 8 min.)
  • Plus a selection of additional animated shorts from the shortlist:
    • The Snail and the Whale (UK/Germany, 26 min.)
    • Kapaemahu (USA, 7 min.)
    • To Gerard (USA, 8 min.)
    • Live-action shorts:
    Feeling Through (USA, 19 min.)
    The Letter Room (USA, 33 min.)
    The Present (Palestine, 25 min.)
    Two Distant Strangers (USA, 25 min.)
    White Eye (Israel, 21 min.)
    Documentary shorts:
  • Colette (France/Germany/USA, 24 min.)
  • A Concerto Is a Conversation (USA, 13 min.)
  • Do Not Split (USA/Norway, 20 min.)
  • Hunger Ward (USA, 40 min.)
  • A Love Song for Latasha (USA, 18 min.)



    • We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

    Tags: , , , , , , , ,

    We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

    Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

    Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

    Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

    Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

    Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

    More The Scene »

    Trending

    How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan, and other help
    Michigan ranks dead last for government transparency. It’s time to fix that.
    The Republicans are not a serious party
    Savage Love: What does it mean to be in ‘good working order’ to be in a relationship?
    Free Will Astrology (March 24-30)
    Top Stories
    Advertisement:

    Speaking of...

    More on The Scene

    Readers also liked…

    The Scene

    Archives | RSS

    Most Popular

    1. To the irritation of nature lovers, the Detroit Grand Prix is returning to Belle Isle in 2021 Read More

    2. Emagine Royal Oak gears up to host indoor live music and comedy performances Read More

    3. Free Will Astrology (March 24-30) Read More

    4. 'Surviving R. Kelly' filmmaker dream hampton joins MOCAD board of directors Read More

    5. Free Will Astrology (March 17-23) Read More

    Read the Digital Print Issue

    March 24, 2021

    View more issues

    Newest Slideshows

    Newsletters

    Never miss a beat

    Sign Up Now

    Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

    Special Issues

    Coronavirus Resources
    Music to Watch
    Outdoor dining
    Best of Detroit
    More...

    Best Things to Do In Detroit

    Metro Times

    P.O. Box 20734

    Ferndale, MI 48220

    Main: (313) 961-4060

    Advertising: (313) 961-4060

    Classified: (313) 961-4060

    All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

    RSS Feeds

    News

    Weed

    Blogs

    Music

    Arts and Culture

    Events

    Movies

    Dining

    Archives

    Best of Detroit

    Special Issues

    Social Media

    About Metro Times

    © 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

    Website powered by Foundation