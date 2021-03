Detroit Film Theatre's popular Oscar shorts showcase goes virtual

click to enlarge Screengrab/YouTube via Dirty Robber Productions

'Two Distant Strangers' is up for Best Live Action Short at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards.

And the winner is ... yourThat's right, folks. While your favorite celebs prepare to get decked out in David Yurman jewels, Prada suits, and Gucci gowns for the big event on April 25, you will be, well, attempting to scrub out a Nutella stain fr0m your favorite Target sweatpants with one hand while continuing to inhale Nutella straight from the jar with the other.But this doesn't mean you can't bask in the creativity of some of those Oscar-nominated short films from the comfort of your couch that has basically been reshaped by your flaccid body.Anyway, the Detroit Film Theatre will continue its popular — and often sold-out — tradition of screening all of the 93rd Annual Academy Award-nominated animated, live-action, and documentary short films, only this time, it's virtual.For this year's viewing, you can purchase tickets starting April 2 for individual categories, which are $12, or all three, which are available to stream for $30. Once purchased, you will have the option to screen the films anytime from April 2-25. A portion of the ticket purchase goes to support the DFT.See the complete list of short films and their trailers below. To learn more about the program and ticketing updates visit dia.org/oscarshorts21 Animated shorts:Live-action shorts:Documentary shorts: