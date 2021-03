Enjoy this animation about the legend of Detroit's Nain Rouge by Artnuttz

click to enlarge Screengrab, @artnuttz

While Detroit's annual Marche du Nain Rouge parade is once again canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, Detroit artist Thomas "Nutty" Ingram III, aka Artnuttz, has created an entertaining animation retelling the folkloric tale of the Motor City's mischievous red dwarf.Ingram makes and sells edgy art as part of the mobile "Shoot Dope Spot" truck . With the same energy and comedic timing as Comedy Central's, he explains what's up with "this crazy-ass parade with a bunch of motherfuckers" that comes to Detroit's Cass Corridor each year. The clip retells the original folkloric tale featuring Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac, and recounts other alleged sightings of the infamous harbinger of doom throughout Detroit's history.Whether you're already familiar with the tale or you have no idea what we're talking about, the clip, released today, is worth a watch. You can watch it below. (Or revisit cover story about what the Marche du Nain Rouge gets right and what it gets wrong about the tale.)The Marche du Nain Rouge was established in 2010 and is typically held the first Sunday after the Vernal Equinox, so it would have been held this year on Sunday, March 21.