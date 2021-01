You can reserve the entire Cranbrook Art Museum starting this month

click to enlarge Cranbrook

Starting this month, Cranbrook Art Musuem is allowing visitors to reserve the entire museum for themselves.Every Wednesday, the museum is offering three, one-hour time slots for individuals or private groups of up to six to reserve the museum. This includes all galleries as well as the museum shop.Guests can register here . The cost is $50 for the entire group.The available timeslots are 3, 4, and 5 p.m. The offer will initially be for January and February, and possibly extended into March.Wednesdays will be private-admission only. Otherwise, museum hours are noon-8 p.m. on Thursday, when admission is free, and noon-5 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.