Metro Detroit native Kristen Bell tells Oakland County to mask up in Instagram post

Star of The Good Place
Kristen Bell thinks Oakland County — home to her hometown of Huntington Woods — would be an even better
place as long as people mask up and act responsibly during the ongoing pandemic.
Bell, 40, is the new face and voice of reason for Oakland County's new public education campaign, “The Only Way To Beat It Is To Face It.” The campaign, which launched Dec. 7, aims to spread awareness about the importance of remaining vigilant in mask-wearing and other safety measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, which has taken the lives of more than 1,400 Oakland County residents since March.
“Here’s the good news — things WILL get back to normal eventually,” Bell captioned a selfie on Instagram, wearing both a mask and a cheeky shirt referencing social distancing, which reads, "If you can read this, you are too close."
“They will! But, we’re not quite there yet,” Bell wrote. “By wearing a mask, you can decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission! We can beat this virus if we face it together – OakGov.com/covid
The Monday post has amassed more than 130,000 likes and directs fans to stay informed via the Oakland County COVID-19 dashboard, which provides statistics, resources, and updates regarding vaccination.
Funded by the CARES Act, the campaign also enlisted former Detroit Lions player Lomas Brown Jr., former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty, and Olympic gold medalist and Dancing with the Stars
champion Meryl Davis.
In March, Bell (Frozen, Frozen 2
hosted a town hall on Nickelodeon to help kids cope with coronavirus. Recently, she has used her Instagram as a way to connect with families, giving away packages from her and her husband Dax Shepard's affordable and eco-friendly baby product line Hello Bello, as well as to promote her line of CBD skincare, Happy Dance
Earlier this year, the actress was the subject of tabloid chatter when Ok! Magazine
pegged Bell as being in the unofficial running to replace embattled talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who has faced a major freeze-out after allegations of fostering a toxic and abusive work environment.
