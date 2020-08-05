Tabloid chatter pegs Michigan's Kristen Bell as favorite to replace Ellen DeGeneres

While embattled talk show host Ellen DeGeneres faces a possible freeze-out after allegations of fostering a toxic and abusive work environment, it's rumored that a Frozen star may be groomed to fill DeGeneres' dancing sneakers.
Michigan's Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars, The Good Place) is being called by OK! Magazine as the favorite to replace DeGeneres, though late-night host and carpool karaoke dude James Corden is alleged to also have made the shortlist of unofficial contenders. Twitter has some ideas of its own for possible other candidates, among them Eric Andre, Michelle Obama, Drew Barrymore, and Jerry Seinfeld.
According to OK!, Warner Bros. execs have been eyeing Bell before the controversy began. Not to mention, Bell began hosting a web series/talk show on DeGeneres' YouTube channel, called “Momsplaining,” in which Bell explores the intricacies of parenting. A regular guest on Ellen's show, Bell charmed back in 2012 when she took to the guest chair to share her emotional “meltdown” after husband Dax Shepard (also of Michigan) surprised Bell with an opportunity to meet a sloth.
Though DeGeneres — a 32-time Emmy Award winner, friend of a war criminal, and alleged workplace “monster” who compared COVID-19 quarantine to “prison” — has not officially stepped down from her daytime talk show roost of 17 years, nor has NBC made it public as to whether the network plans to replace DeGeneres, the allegations are under investigation by WarnerMedia. Degeneres is also contracted through 2022.
On Monday, #ReplaceEllen was trending on Twitter.
Last week, DeGeneres addressed allegations levied by employees both past and present in a BuzzFeed Newsreport, in which many of those close to the show claim DeGeneres's “be kind” mantra is “bullshit.” Many claim the host was complicit in fostering an environment of “fear, racism, and intimidation.”
“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” DeGeneres wrote in an email statement to her staff. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.”
When you move to LA the first two things that happen are you get a parking ticket and someone who once worked for Ellen will tell you a story about how she's a monster
Many celebrities have jumped to DeGeneres' defense, including Ashton Kutcher, Diane Keaton, Kevin Hart, and Katy Perry.
“I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” Perry tweeted. “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend.”
DeGeneres' wife of 12 years, Portia de Rossi, also broke her silence regarding the controversy. “I Stand By Ellen,” her Instagram post reads.
“To all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support.”
