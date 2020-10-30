See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

The Scene

Friday, October 30, 2020

The Scene

Put your rhinestone strap-on away, Detroit's 2021 Dirty Show is postponed

Posted By on Fri, Oct 30, 2020 at 10:55 AM

click to enlarge Three's a crowd. - MIKE OD
  • Mike OD
  • Three's a crowd.

Our lust is a bust as Detroit's premier annual erotic art exhibition, The Dirty Show, has pulled the butt plug on the 2021 edition that was slated to take place during its usual two-weekend slot (hee-hee) in February at the Russell Industrial Center.

In an announcement made Thursday on social media, organizers said the 22nd annual celebration of nips, tips, and beautiful butts will be postponed “for the time being” as coronavirus cases surge throughout the state and throughout the country.



“However unfortunate, Dirty cannot succeed without the contributions of many, and we refuse to risk the health and safety of our patrons, artists, and team,” the announcement reads. “Let's be clear, this is NOT a cancellation, but rather a testament to our commitment to bringing you a fun, safe, and sexy event.”

The post urges Dirty Show-goers to check back on its social media accounts for updates on a rescheduled date as organizers continue to monitor health and safety guidelines from officials.

To relive the nipple pasties, burlesque babes, spankings, and dildo wall art from last year's festivities, visit Metro Times's photo gallery.

2021 Announcement.

The Scene

