Former Detroit Tiger Denny McClain hosts estate sale packed with baseball memorabilia

click to enlarge Courtesy of Aaron's Estate Sales

click to enlarge Courtesy of Aaron's Estate Sales

Denny McLain, known for his incredible pitching prowess which led the Detroit Tigers to win the pennant and the 1968 World Series, as well as a publicized stint in prison and a previous Pepsi addiction , is doing some serious downsizing — and it could mean a home run for baseball fanatics and collectors.The 76-year-old award-winning ex-pitcher for the Detroit Tigers is hosting a massive estate sale filled with thousands of pieces of sports memorabilia spanning seven rooms within his 3,500-square-foot Wixom home, which he also plans to part with.The sale, hosted by Aaron's Estate Sales , comes nearly a year after the death of McLain's wife and is the result of wanting to downsize to a smaller home.“What we're finding — and it's the same with Denny — is that with COVID, a lot of people's lives are changing,” Aaron Siepierski of Aaron's Estate Sales told WXYZ . “They want to be more nimble and tied down with less things.”Most of McLain's baseball collection spans from the 1930s to the '70s, including signed bats, balls, cards, mitts, jerseys, and more, including non-baseball related housewares, decor, anditems.The sale will also offer an opportunity to meet McLain himself who will be on-site to sign autographs and share stories behind his historic collection.The sale begins Thursday, Oct. 1 for VIP ticket holders only. Starting Friday, the general public is invited to attend the sale for free between 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the sale will run through Sunday.Face masks are mandatory for visitors and the sale will accommodate just 15 people at once.For more information, visit AaronsEstateSales.com