Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 1, 2020

The Scene

Former Detroit Tiger Denny McClain hosts estate sale packed with baseball memorabilia

Posted By on Thu, Oct 1, 2020 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF AARON'S ESTATE SALES
  • Courtesy of Aaron's Estate Sales

Denny McLain, known for his incredible pitching prowess which led the Detroit Tigers to win the pennant and the 1968 World Series, as well as a publicized stint in prison and a previous Pepsi addiction, is doing some serious downsizing — and it could mean a home run for baseball fanatics and collectors.

The 76-year-old award-winning ex-pitcher for the Detroit Tigers is hosting a massive estate sale filled with thousands of pieces of sports memorabilia spanning seven rooms within his 3,500-square-foot Wixom home, which he also plans to part with.



The sale, hosted by Aaron's Estate Sales, comes nearly a year after the death of McLain's wife and is the result of wanting to downsize to a smaller home.

“What we're finding — and it's the same with Denny — is that with COVID, a lot of people's lives are changing,” Aaron Siepierski of Aaron's Estate Sales told WXYZ. “They want to be more nimble and tied down with less things.”

Most of McLain's baseball collection spans from the 1930s to the '70s, including signed bats, balls, cards, mitts, jerseys, and more, including non-baseball related housewares, decor, and Star Wars items.

The sale will also offer an opportunity to meet McLain himself who will be on-site to sign autographs and share stories behind his historic collection.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF AARON'S ESTATE SALES
  • Courtesy of Aaron's Estate Sales

The sale begins Thursday, Oct. 1 for VIP ticket holders only. Starting Friday, the general public is invited to attend the sale for free between 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the sale will run through Sunday.

Face masks are mandatory for visitors and the sale will accommodate just 15 people at once.

For more information, visit AaronsEstateSales.com.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (Sept. 30-Oct. 6) Read More

  2. Detroit production resumes on Steven Soderbergh's star-packed period crime flick Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology (Sept. 23-29) Read More

  4. Detroit's Thanksgiving Parade will be virtual and crowdless thanks to COVID-19 Read More

  5. Michigan health officials announce guidelines for celebrating Halloween COVID-19 style Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit