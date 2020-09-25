Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 25, 2020

The Scene

Detroit's Thanksgiving Parade will be virtual and crowdless thanks to COVID-19

Posted By on Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 3:40 PM

COURTESY OF LOVIO GEORGE AGENCY
  • Courtesy of Lovio George Agency

Another Detroit tradition has been gobbled up by the coronavirus.

The Parade Company announced its plans for the 2020 edition of America's Thanksgiving Parade plans on Friday, and they include a few now-familiar tweaks.



The good news is Detroit's annual parade is still going to march through downtown Detroit, with fan favorites like Kermit the frog and Captain Underpants in tow. However, the event is going to be a televised-only event, which means you're cordially uninvited from being able to congregate along the parade route.

According to a press release, this format was selected as a means to keep the 94th-year-old tradition alive while also keeping people safe.

“We have an extraordinary passion in bringing America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White to our community and believe this is an opportunity to show the country how our remarkable city and people have come together to make this beloved tradition happen,” Tony Michaels, President and CEO of The Parade Company said in a statement. “Our team has reviewed every aspect with the city of Detroit and the Detroit Police Department to ensure a safe environment. This is truly Detroit’s greatest tradition!”

This year's event will honor frontline workers and other COVID-19 warriors with the theme “We Are One Together.”

The pandemic has impacted some parade adjacent events like the 38th Annual Turkey Trot, which will also pivot to a virtual event and The Parade Company's largest annual fundraiser, the Hob Nobble Gobble has been postponed until next year.

Last month, the annual Ford Fireworks took place, after being postponed, in an undisclosed suburban location to prevent spectators from gathering. The event was also televised-only.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More The Scene »

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (Sept. 23-29) Read More

  2. Shepard Fairey takes on Trump's vile stance on police brutality in new Detroit billboard campaign Read More

  3. The historic — and possibly haunted — Traverse City State Hospital is offering 'after dark' tours next month Read More

  4. Get in loser, Hello Kitty and Barbie trucks are coming to Twelve Oaks Mall Read More

  5. Detroit's controversial 'Illuminated Mural' has been 'irreparably damaged,' will be replaced by new mural Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit