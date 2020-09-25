Detroit's Thanksgiving Parade will be virtual and crowdless thanks to COVID-19

Courtesy of Lovio George Agency

Another Detroit tradition has been gobbled up by the coronavirus.The Parade Company announced its plans for the 2020 edition of America's Thanksgiving Parade plans on Friday, and they include a few now-familiar tweaks.The good news is Detroit's annual parade is still going to march through downtown Detroit, with fan favorites like Kermit the frog and Captain Underpants in tow. However, the event is going to be a televised-only event, which means you're cordially uninvited from being able to congregate along the parade route.According to a press release, this format was selected as a means to keep the 94th-year-old tradition alive while also keeping people safe.“We have an extraordinary passion in bringing America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White to our community and believe this is an opportunity to show the country how our remarkable city and people have come together to make this beloved tradition happen,” Tony Michaels, President and CEO of The Parade Company said in a statement. “Our team has reviewed every aspect with the city of Detroit and the Detroit Police Department to ensure a safe environment. This is truly Detroit’s greatest tradition!”This year's event will honor frontline workers and other COVID-19 warriors with the theme “We Are One Together.”The pandemic has impacted some parade adjacent events like the 38th Annual Turkey Trot, which will also pivot to a virtual event and The Parade Company's largest annual fundraiser, the Hob Nobble Gobble has been postponed until next year.Last month, the annual Ford Fireworks took place, after being postponed, in an undisclosed suburban location to prevent spectators from gathering. The event was also televised-only.