MOCAD fires executive director following toxic workplace allegations

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

The Board’s vote to remove our Executive Director is a painful but first step of a course correct for MOCAD. We have tried to deliver on diversity, equity and inclusion since our inception. However, it is clear we need to do more, better and faster. MOCAD’s plan of action going forward will affect our hiring and employment practices, artist relationships, internal communications and the Board’s by-laws, which define how we operate. We want to return to being a platform for everyone in the community and a venue to exhibit sometimes controversial art that might otherwise not be seen but inspires conversations. MOCAD’s board is excited about this new course and is eager to be an agent for change in Detroit and in the art world. I am confident that as we move past this, MOCAD will become stronger and serve our community better than ever. That is our mission.

Elysia Borowy-Reeder is out as the executive director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit after dozens of employees came forward demanding her removal. According to a press release, the termination is effective immediately.Earlier this month, past and current MOCAD employees calling themselves the "MOCAD Resistance" signed a letter calling for Borowy-Reeder to leave the role, citing "racist micro-aggressions, mis-gendering, violent verbal outbursts, misrepresentation of community partnerships, and the tokenization of marginalized artists, teen council members, and staff" under her leadership.In a statement, the museum's board chair Elyse Foltyn said:MOCAD Resistance called for the museum to do a national search for a new executive director, with special consideration for candidates who are Black or people of color. They also call on the creation of an employee-elected board member to represent employee interests and more racial diversity on the board itself, among others demands.A spokesman for the museum says it has not yet selected a new executive director.Down the street at the Detroit Institute of Arts, a group of employees calling themselves "DIA Staff Action" are demanding the ouster of director Salvador Salort-Pons by the end of August, citing a controversy surrounding the museum loaning an El Greco painting from Salort Pons's father-in-law, as well as alleged instances of racial insensitivity at the museum.Both stories were covered in last week's cover story