Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Cranbrook Art Museum reopens with new hours, policies, and summer exhibition

Posted By on Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge From left: Sonya Clark, "Twenty-One"; Beau Sinchai, "Reclaiming the Gaze"; Marianna Olague, "Maya." - COURTESY OF CRANBROOK ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of Cranbrook Art Museum
  • From left: Sonya Clark, "Twenty-One"; Beau Sinchai, "Reclaiming the Gaze"; Marianna Olague, "Maya."

Another local cultural institution is reopening its doors after a four-month-long closure.

Following last week's reopening of the Cranbrook Gardens and grounds, the Cranbrook Art Museum in Bloomfield Hills is the latest attraction to reopen to the public. It reopened Wednesday, July 22 with new hours, safety policies, and a new exhibit.



The reopening of the museum also marks the debut of a new summer exhibit,
Shapeshifters: Transformations in Contemporary Art. The multimedia collection focuses on “the artist's ability to transform themselves, their chosen medium, and the world around them” and spans four galleries, including works from the museum's permanent collection. As part of the exhibit, various panels are displayed throughout, each one representing an individual artist and their internal/external journey through the creative process.

The museum was originally slated to reopen on July 15 along with the Cranbrook Institute of Science, but was delayed to accommodate deep cleaning and additional Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compliant accommodations. However, the Institute of Science remains closed.

Cranbrook requires masks upon entry and social distancing will be enforced via floor markers and room capacity signs. For on-site purchases, only credit or debit will be accepted and guests are encouraged to take advantage of hand sanitizer units throughout the space.

The museum has new hours, too, and will be open Wednesday and Friday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Meanwhile, the museum will waive admission on Thursdays and will stay open from Noon-8 p.m. Advance reservations are required to visit the museum, even on Thursdays. Each ticket will ensure a one-hour time slot.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about Cranbrook's policies and exhibition details, visit cranbrookartmuseum.org.

