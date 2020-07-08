Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

New Red Order postpone MOCAD exhibition following allegations of racism against museum's executive director from staff

Posted By on Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 2:21 PM

click to enlarge NEW RED ORDER
  • New Red Order

New Red Order postponed its planned solo exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit indefinitely while the museum's board investigates allegations of racism against executive director Elysia Borowy-Reeder.

On Friday, nearly 40 current and former MOCAD staffers went public with a list of grievances against Borowy-Reeder, alleging "racial microaggressions, violent verbal outbursts, retaliations, misrepresentation of community partnerships, and tokenization of marginalized artists." Borowy-Reeder was placed on administrative leave while the board investigates the allegations, ArtNews reports, and New Red Order told the board it must "respectfully insist" that its exhibition be postponed until the board addresses the staffers' demands.



The demands, signed "MOCAD Resistance," call for Bowory-Reeder to be replaced by a new executive director who is not white, a seat allocated on the board to be occupied by an elected museum employee to represent employee interests, and for more diversity on the board, among other items.

Members of MOCAD's board did not return a request from Metro Times for comment, nor did Bowory-Reeder.

New Red Order is a network led by Indigenous artists, including filmmakers Adam and Zack Khalil of Sault St. Marie. New Red Order's MOCAD show, its first solo exhibition, was originally supposed to open last Thursday, when the museum officially reopened to the public after closing due to the coronavirus crisis in March. It was to be MOCAD's largest exhibition of the season, and was set to incorporate a "land acknowledgement," or a formal statement from the museum recognizing the Indigenous people who originally inhabited the land.

You can read more about New Red Order in last week's Metro Times cover story.

