Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

The Scene

Expect less people, more restrictions as metro Detroit malls plot unconventional reopening

Posted By on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 4:21 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SOMERSET COLLECTION
  • Courtesy of Somerset Collection

After closing due to the coronavirus, metro Detroit's malls are back — but the shopping experience will look a bit different.

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order that relaxed restrictions for retailers, allowing select services, like shopping, to be available by appointment only.



“The congregation of people inside is what's so dangerous and that's why appointment-only gives us the ability to start to re-engage this sector of our economy,” Whitmer said.

Select stores in Macomb Mall in Roseville opened Tuesday, and Thursday will mark the re-opening of Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills and Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi. Somerset Collection in Troy and Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights are set to open on Friday.

Don't expect all stores to be open, however. According to The Detroit News, Twelve Oaks estimates 20-40% of its retailers to open this week, with more expected later. There will also be limited hours of operation. Both Great Lakes Crossing, and Twelve Oaks will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Somerset, too, will be open reduced hours, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets will allow customers to make in-store appointments for those stores using an app, which will allow people to return for their scheduled shopping time, The Detroit News reports.

Per a press release, the Somerset Collection will also have entryway greeters, who will provide masks to those without. They will also place coasters on areas or shared surfaces to indicate when it was last sanitized.

Patrons throughout retail spaces will be expected to wear face masks, as well as maintain a six-foot distance between employees and other shoppers. Limited mall and store capacities will be enforced. Per Whitmer's order, stores can operate at 25% of its total capacity, which is capped at 10 people depending on the size of the store.

Food court seating will be adjusted to accommodate social distancing, and amenities like drinking signs and play areas will be closed. Sanitation efforts will be increased, especially for those surfaces that are shared.

The executive order also applies to Michigan's marijuana dispensaries, as well as other services like auto dealerships.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Scene »

Speaking of...

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ford-Wyoming Drive-In to reopen this week because we need something to believe in Read More

  2. Horoscopes (May 27-June 2) Read More

  3. With life in Detroit slowed down by the pandemic, enjoy stories from these local literary luminaries Read More

  4. Horoscopes (May 20-26) Read More

  5. Hamtramck Labor Day Festival canceled due to coronavirus Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation